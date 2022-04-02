More Stimulus Money Available In California

Large stack of money in hand Photo by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons)

As prices keep rising, the state of California is sending residents more money during 2022. The Golden State Stimulus payments that are available to certain low-income Californians. This COVID-19 relief was enacted when Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 88.

California will provide the Golden Status Stimulus payment to those individuals who qualify. This is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state. Recipients may receive this payment if they receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) or file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Not sure if you received the Golden State Stimulus or not? No worries! There were actually two Golden State Stimulus payments. Here is a very handy tool from the State of California to let you know if you should have received the Golden State Stimulus. If you qualify, you will receive your payment by either check in the mail or direct deposit.

In addition, there was a child tax credit program to consider. The expanded California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), the Young Child Tax Credit, and the federal EITC can combine to put hundreds or even thousands of extra dollars in your pocket. Here is a handy calculator you can use to ensure that you received the correct amount from the government.

Another Possibility For More Financial Relief

There is also a new plan on the table from U.S. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. Romney's new plan is called the Family Security Act , and this new framework would mean families receive a monthly cash benefit amounting up to $350 a month for each young child. You would also receive $250 a month for each school-aged child. While this might sound a lot like to the Child Tax Credit, it's important to note that Romney's bill would not be an extension of the tax credit program. It's actually different. This bill would provide a monthly child allowance for families who qualify instead.