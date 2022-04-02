New Biden Plan Features A Massive Tax Hike For The Rich

President Biden listening Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons)

President Biden says that the richest individuals in the United States are not paying enough in taxes. In order to remedy this problem, The White House just shared a new minimum tax on billionaires. Part of this new tax proposal includes a minimum rate for all Americans with a wealth of more than $100 million. The minimum rate would be 20% of this group’s total annual income. Unrealized gains — such as unsold stocks and bonds — would be included in the total. (source)

The White House says it is a “glaring problem” that the ultra-rich often pay indefensibly low taxes. (source) Other Democrats are supporting this change. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, says this is “a solid proposal that would ensure billionaires pay taxes every year. There’s no way to fix our broken tax code without getting at the problem of billionaires avoiding taxes for decades, if not indefinitely."

So is this really a problem or are the democrats just spinning a campaign against rich individuals in the United States?

Statistics show the median American household earning roughly $70,000 per year paid 14% in federal taxes each year, the 25 richest Americans paid a “true tax rate” of just 3.4% on wealth growth of $401 billion between 2014 and 2018. Interestingly, the average salary in the state of Oregon is really close to that $70,000 figure at $67,253. (source) So if you make the average income, you are paying approximately 5 times more in taxes than the richest people in the world.

Back in 2007, Jeff Bezos did not pay a penny in federal income taxes. He achieved the feat again in 2011 by paying zero. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second-richest person in the world, also paid no federal income taxes. (source)

When the richest people in the world are paying nothing in income taxes, clearly there is a problem.

Would you support this change?