In-N-Out Burger Coming to Idaho

"While we are still in the early planning stages, we have identified several targeted intersections in and around the greater Boise trade area," said Mike Abbate, In-N-Out's assistant vice president for real estate and development.

In-N-Out Burger, Idaho's most-desired, begged-for, and desired burger franchise, is preparing to open a location in the Treasure Valley. They've asked for a permit to build and open their first Idaho location at The Village at Meridian, 3520 E. Fairview Avenue.

The popularity of In-N-Out is unsurprising given the large number of Californians who have relocated to Idaho. It's a symbol of the West Coast. The city of Meridian now has the task of moving this project ahead.

After In-N-Out Burger receives approval, building on their restaurants takes four to five months. However, in the current atmosphere of sluggish supply chains, it appears that it will take longer. Not to mention Meridian, which is in the midst of a construction boom.

"We are currently negotiating with a few property owners within those trade areas, in hopes of moving ahead with formal site development applications within the respective municipalities, thereafter."

The building would be 3,879 square feet in size, with 84 inside seats and 32 outside seats. The drive-through would be able to accommodate roughly 40 automobiles, with 47 spots available on-site. According to the proposal, a building would occupy less than 1% of the 0.64-acre property; the rest would be landscaping and tarmac for the parking lot and drive-through portions.

In-N-Out Burger's menu has stayed mostly unchanged since 1948, consisting of burgers, fries, shakes, and sodas. A well-known "hidden menu" with protein and animal-style selections is also available. California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, and Oregon are all home to In-N-Out Burger.

Are you looking forward to In-N-Out coming to Idaho?

