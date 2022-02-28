New Program Would Give California Families Cash Every Month

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmhNN_0eRSXzUW00
moneyPhoto by Imagesmoney (Creative Commons)

In case you're not aware, there is a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah that is a potential game changer for millions of people. Romney recently released a plan called the Family Security Act (FSA). This program would change the way the government fundamentally provides aid to families with children under the age of 19. Under the FSA, a monthly cash benefit to families with children worth up to $4,200 per year until age five and $3,000 per year until age 17. (source)

The plan is projected to cost $66 billion more than the current tax credit for children but is paid for by replacing other federal programs such as the tax credit for daycare. Under this new framework families receive a monthly cash benefit of up to $350 a month for each young child, and $250 a month for each school-aged child. (source)

The goal of this bill by Romney is to offer a Republican-friendly version of the enhanced Child Tax Credit that could get support from both parties. While there are some similarities to the Child Tax Credit, it's important to note that Romney's bill would not be an extension of the tax credit program.This bill would provide a monthly child allowance for families who qualify instead.

This new bill would simplify social assistance programs that are already in place so individuals can focus on building their future. The existing programs are complicated and frankly, not working. It is very difficult for people to find work and become self-sufficient when navigating and enrolling in social assistance programs. Currently in California there are many different programs in place such as rent and utilities, healthcare, food, sick leave and more available for those who need financial aid. The Family Security Act would empower California residents to both handle their finances better and to also make the best decisions for their family.

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives.

