Expect More Snow In Oregon

Wondering how much snow you'll see this this winter in Oregon? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Oregon this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

From the photo above you can see that most of Oregon has a 33 to 40 percent chance of having more snow than average this year. So how much snow does that really mean you'll likely get in Oregon? Historically speaking, Crater Lake Park averages approximately 400 inches of snow per year. Lakeview averages around 55 inches of snow per year. Bend gets around 21 inches of snow each year. This is according to this source which lists out most major cities in the state. You can just use these averages as a great starting point for the amount of snow you can expect this winter season. If more snow is likely going to be hitting Oregon this year, It's very important that you are ready for winter weather.

Get Ready For Serious Weather

One of the most important things you can do is drive safely in the snow. Here is a very helpful short video that will help keep you and your loved ones safe when driving on icy roads.

Whenever you are facing severe weather, it is also a wise move to take some time to closely inspect your vehicle. Winter weather can bring unexpected conditions, so make sure your vehicle is ready for ice and snow.