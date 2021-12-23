Will We Wake Up To Snow On Christmas Morning?

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know, where the treetops glisten, and children listen, to hear sleigh bells in the snow, oh, the snow... - White Christmas

Every kid in Spokane is dreaming of a white Christmas. But the question is, will we really get one?

As we take a look at the seven-day forecast across multiple weather platforms, it looks like we just might actually have a white Christmas. According to the most recent forecasts on Weather.com, we can expect a high of 34 degrees with a 40% chance of precipitation.

Growing up in the area and what I have seen in the past couple of years. If we get snow, it will be short-lived for Christmas Day. However, we could be lucky enough to have dreams fulfilled for a white Christmas in Spokane and the surrounding area.

If we have that Christmas morning snow, be safe driving to see family for Christmas dinner and more presents as the roads could be slick early in the morning. In the past, we have seen road crews hard at work early Christmas morning, but it's always important to drive safe!

So, will we wake up with a white Christmas morning? I would say this year we have a better chance than in years past. So take care, and have a Merry Christmas!

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, with every Christmas card, I write may your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmas' be white... - White Christmas