How Brick West Brewing Co Is Changing Beer In Spokane

Spokane has a thriving craft beer scene that you wouldn't know about unless you started frequenting the local establishments. It turns out that there are a number of establishments that serve fantastic pints of beer.

There are breweries that specialize in hop-forward IPAs, as well as typical breweries that produce small batches. While some breweries have been operating for decades, others are very new to the craft beer scene.

Each brewery brings a distinct flavor and experience to the table, each of which tells us something about their culture and perception of what beer should taste like. Above all, we are at the start of what may be an incredible adventure for craft beer in Spokane.

Brick West Brewing Company

Brick West Brewing Company is a cornerstone to our memories of our past. Their love for craft beer is only rivaled by their desire to foster community. Every day, they try to bring people together, form lifetime connections and inspire adventure via high-quality craft beers.

They have a fifteen-barrel brewery, taproom, and beer garden all located in Spokane's West End, a reviving downtown area. They are investing in the community around them by putting on concerts, fundraisers, festivals, and other great events.

This is the place for craft beer enthusiasts who want to see their city and community be a better place. And, you can guarantee that they will have an outstanding pint of beer for you as well. So, let's take a look at a few of their details.

Location

They are located right in the west end of downtown Spokane near KHQ and the downtown Rocket Bakery. You will be getting street parking, but it will totally be worth it.

Hours of Operation

Brick West Brewing Company has some great hours of operation. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm, and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 am.

Menu

Their menu is very interesting because it has a good mix of different types of food to go with their different tastes in brews. Nevertheless, they keep you guessing.

What Others Are Saying

Such a great brewery and an overall great place to hang out. I've spent an afternoon here with family and an evening with friends and it was the best. Select your beers inside and then head outside to the patio area. You can order food, listen to music, people watch, and relax. It has such a great neighborhood feel. The Helping Hands Hazy IPA and Westbound Train Juicy are really good! Can't wait to go back and try some other brews on tap! - Jamie from Spokane (Yelp)
Fun atmosphere, great beer, and good location. There was a local band performing outside when I was there- so much fun! - Kristen from California (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

This establishment distinguishes out for its exceptional brewing selection as well as the welcoming ambiance it provides. The service is also excellent, which elevates a brewery, pub, or bar to a higher level of enjoyment.

There's a lot of pride in providing such unique and enjoyable craft beer with folks that come in for a drink. You will not be disappointed if you stop by and have a drink at this excellent and lovely brewery in Spokane. This weekend, make sure to get out and enjoy a drink!

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

