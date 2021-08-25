Spokane, WA

This Is A Natural Spot To Grab A Pint In Spokane

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VANjk_0bc12RNE00
Photo by Dovi on Unsplash

Spokane has a deep craft beer culture that you wouldn't know existed unless you started hitting up the local haunts. Turns out, there are a lot of places that are cranking out amazing pints of beer.

There are breweries that specialize in hop-forward IPAs and small batches of traditional brewers. Some breweries have been around for decades, while others are very new to the craft beer culture.

Each brewery brings a unique flavor and experience that tells us a story about their culture and belief of how beer should taste. Most of all, we are at the beginning of what could be an extremely amazing journey for craft beer in Spokane.

Today, we find ourselves looking at one of these completely unique places to grab a pint and enjoy the brave new world of craft beer in the Inland Northwest.

Natural 20 Brewing Co

Natural 20 Brewery is known for its British-style beers, all-natural ingredients, and tabletop gaming. All of the beers are brewed using as many natural ingredients and procedures as possible. They release monthly specials for beer and including many nitro specials.

While playing the massive assortment of tabletop games on hand, sample the great range of pop-culture and geeky beers on tap, you will get to enjoy themed quizzes, and other activities like Pokemon Go Community Days are entertaining for the whole family.

Another great aspect of this great place is that you can grab a bite to eat in between activities or pints with their terrific pub-style cuisine selection never disappoints. Before you head over for a few great pints, here are a few other details.

Location

Natural 20 Brewing is located on Marrietta which is just north of the Spokane River off of Sullivan in the Spokane Valley. They have their own little spot which makes it easy to get to and spend time out with friends at a completely new and unusual place.

Hours of Operation

Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 am to close. This means you can jump in and grab lunch, a pint, and enjoy their tabletop games. Or stop by after work to grab dinner and hang out with friends.

Menu

Natural 20 Brewing has a menu that is a pretty typical pub-style menu. However, I have found some very odd twists with their menu which made some of the food turn out great. Check out more of their menu here.

What Others Are Saying

This is the spot I'll be taking all my friends to! Great food, great brews, kind and welcoming folks. What more do you want? Their beers are creative and variable; no two brews are alike. And if you appreciate good cheap food as I do, you'll like knowing their food is pretty much all $10 and under! Can't be beaten. Visit! Play a game! Drink a brew! It's such a homey place. You won't regret it. - Elizabeth from Vancouver, WA (Yelp)
Great experience! If you're on the fence, definitely give Natural 20 a shot! They have awesome rotating beers and the food menu is great. If you have the chance, go on a Thursday so that you can do Trivia Night. The owners are highly involved in the business and provided excellent service during our visit. We will definitely return to Natural 20 and we recommend you try them too! - Harrison from New Mexico (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

This is one of those locations where travelers and residents alike like coming to drink beer, eat food, and socialize. The ambiance is pleasant, and the service is much more so.

They genuinely live up to their tale and offer a positive atmosphere to Spokane's craft brewing industry.

Make plans to visit now, this weekend, or soon to sample everything this establishment has to offer. You won't be sorry, and you could discover a new local favorite.

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

