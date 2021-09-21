How Genus Brewing & Supply Will Change Your Beer Life

Photo by Lance Anderson on Unsplash

Okay, so we know there are a ton of breweries in Spokane. However, after the first ten places, you might typically go to there are some very specific places that you might be interested in trying out. Especially, with so many options here in Spokane.

Each brewery adds a unique flavor and experience that indicates something about their culture and perspective of how beer should taste. Most significantly, each of these establishments is creating a strong craft beer community in Spokane, which is improving the ale scene.

Today, we'll feature one of Spokane's excellent breweries in the hopes of inspiring you to try something new on your next excursion!

Genus Brewing & Supply

Genus Brewing is a brewery and retail business that sells outstanding beer as well as the equipment and materials needed to produce beer, wine, hard cider, kombucha, and a variety of other beverages. For anyone seeking to construct or buy kegerators or tap systems, we also provide a large range of draft equipment.

We create a continually shifting assortment of small-batch beer on the beer side, never duplicating the same beverage twice. We like the opportunity to try new flavors and combinations of craft beer and share them with others.

Here's the thing about this place, it is so much more than the average brewery. This is the best that I can describe. I would really encourage you to check out their website.

All that to say, here are a few more details:

Location

They are located off of east Sprague avenue just before the Y where Sprague turns into Appleway too. Their shop is set up near Ziggy's. So, lots of parking and easy access in and out of the parking lot.

Hours of Operation

Genus Brewing is open Sunday to Wednesday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. This way you can stop in around lunchtime or after work to pick up brewing supplies and a beer.

Menu

Now, since they aren't really a traditional brewery, this isn't a place where you sit down. However, you can grab a beer here and a pizza next door, so you do have that. The beer is small-batch, and they tend to have lots of new types of beer.

What Others Are Saying

A super family-friendly place to grab a pint and some pizza next door. The owner and staff are

Very friendly and welcoming. I feel like there are a lot of places in Spokane that claim to be family-friendly but they truly are. - Ashley from Cheney, WA (Yelp)

Tasty beer and friendly service. I remember having their beer at the Inland NW Craft Beer Fest a year or so ago. When I saw they were having a grand opening along with River City Pizza next door, we had to go. - Larry from Newman Lake (Yelp)

I have been there a few times now, the beers and service have always been excellent. I usually get pizza next door and show up early to have a beer while I wait. - Jason from Spokane Valley (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

This is by far one of the most unique places to stop in and grab a beer because of the fact that it is a brew supply shop too. However, the beer is great, the pizza next door is wonderful, and it is a very interesting place.

Check it out next time you are in the area!

Please Drink Responsibly

