Big Barn Brewing Co Will Remind You Why You Love To Drink Beer

Pumpkin picking. Christmas tree cutting. Apple picking.

If you have lived in Spokane for a minute, you likely have heard about Green Bluff. You know the place that has all the things above and more. In fact, they have one of my most favorite breweries in the entire area.

When we first moved to Spokane, I remember our first pumpkin picking trip. We stumbled across this great place in Green Bluff. Stopping in, we were able to get a tasty brew and warm up for a few minutes before heading home.

It was one of the best memories I have of our family pumpkin picking and I keep coming back to the brews at this great brewery north of Spokane.

Big Barn Brewing Company

Big Barn Brewing is a farm-based brewery in Green Bluff that is family-owned and operated. They cultivate their own hops, brew delicious farm fresh beer, and sell seasonal farm food. They are open for take-out samples, pints, and growler fills.

I love their mission:

Our goal is to be self-sustaining - using produce, hops, and grains from our farm - to educate and share the joy of farming and brewing, and to continue to preserve and maintain open space and a way of life for the future generations.

Simply reading that mission and having drunk a couple of brews at this place makes me realize that you can taste this mission right in every pint. Is that an exaggeration? Maybe. But it is really how those brews make me feel.

Now, all that to say, here are some more details about Big Barn Brewing:

Location

Big Barn Brewing is located off of Applewood Lane in Green Bluff. Now, when it comes to finding this great place. Let's say this: you get to the "T" of Green Bluff, go right. Then take another right Day road, then follow that around all the way to Big Barn Brewing.

Hours of Operation

This is probably one of the most straightforward hours of operation of any brewery in Spokane. It is so nice to see regular hours which are Wednesday through Sunday from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. So, head out this way in the afternoon and have a brew.

Menu

Pilsner, lager, seasonals, blondes, sours, wheat, the list goes on and on for the great beer you can find here at Big Barn Brewing. You can find their full list here. Also, one great thing they have going on regularly are events, which you can find out more about here.

What Others Are Saying

Lovely place. It has such a great atmosphere. Kid and pet friendly. Lots of room for the kids to play in the grass. Lots of people brought their own lawn chairs, but there is plenty of picnic tables and chairs too. The beer selection was great. A couple of dark beers on tap. A nice selection of locally brewed choices. The owners and staff are fabulous. - Natasha from Spokane (Yelp)

I really love this place! The location is beautiful and peaceful, well out in the country of Greenbluff. It is a lovely setting to grab a beer and just hang out for a while. It's a fun place to grab a beer and sit on one of the tables or even just on the grass. It would be a great location for a picnic, too! My favorite beer is their old classic - Mead Honey Lager. It is just a clean, easy-drinking beer. I have tried several others, though, and really I haven't had a bad one yet. - Chanele from Austin, TX (Yelp)

Final Thoughts

If you are out at Green Bluff you won't have to drive back into town for a great brew. You merely need to stop in at Big Barn Brewing Company and grab a beer. It will be great tasting, a unique place, and a spot to rest after apple picking, Christmas tree cutting, or pumpkin picking.

Stop in today and grab a cold brew!

Please Drink Responsibly

Whenever consuming alcohol please drink responsibly. I do not condone or encourage the overconsumption of alcohol and this article is informational only. Please have a plan on how you will travel to and from any of these great establishments as we do not encourage drinking and driving. I do not accept liability for any loss, damage, or inconvenience that occurs as a result of the use of this article or your reliance upon its content.

