You Need to Try The Flying Goat For Pizza This Week

J.R. Heimbigner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oB37W_0awEdkVu00
pizzaImage courtesy of The Flying Goat

In the mood for some great pizza? Or maybe you would like a great meatball sandwich? If so, keep reading. I just found the place that serves precisely what you're craving.

The Flying Goat was created in 2010 to become a neighborhood craft beer bar and casual eatery. The goal was to honor the craft of artisan pizza making, while creatively infusing local flavors and ingredients.

The Flying Goat is located at 3318 W. Northwest Blvd. just down the road from Audubon Park and is in the Audubon neighborhood. The owners of the Flying Goat have a passion for the community and actually partner with several local artists and companies to decorate the interior and exterior of the pub. You'll find photographs of the neighborhood on the wall and custom pub signs on the walls, and these are just small samples of collaboration with local artists.

But what about the food? Well, if we are going to talk about the food, we need to talk about the pizza. the Flying Goat features a fire-kissed crust. According to the owners, the char is a must as it adds great flavor, has a unique texture, and carries hidden aromas. The dough is freshly made, in-house, every morning to ensure the best quality and consistency.

There are 14 different pizzas available at The Flying Goat, and all of them have unique names. For example, there is the Gordon which includes red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, kalamata olives, and roasted cremini mushrooms. Another example is The Waikiki which has red sauce, house cheese blend, back bacon, coppa, caramelized pineapple, and roasted jalapeño. But don't let the names fool you. The pizza is fantastic. The crust is thin, crispy, and light, so you don't feel like you just ate a lot of bread afterward. You can enjoy the flavors that come from the simple ingredients. Quite simply, you can't go wrong with having pizza at The Flying Goat.

You can also choose from a variety of sandwiches, appetizers, salads, and more. The Meenach meatball sandwich includes housemade pork meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, and red sauce served in a mezzaluna. The Garland chicken sandwich includes a roasted chicken breast, arugula pesto, fontina cheese, balsamic reduction, tomato, and mixed greens.

For dessert, you have a variety of amazing choices. You can choose between fry bread with cinnamon and sugar, a fruit cobbler with ice cream, a Crater Lake rootbeer float, or a chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich. Not too bad, right? Personally, I have a hard time choosing between all of the amazing desserts every time I visit.

For more information and hours you can visit the Flying Goat's website here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives. I believe we can we all can achieve our dreams and I know it starts with having the right mindset, systems, and taking action every single day. My writing shares how to do this through self-improvement, inspiration, and productivity.

Spokane, WA
949 followers

More from J.R. Heimbigner

Spokane, WA

Spokane Real Estate Is Still Going Up

If you're looking for a home in the Spokane area right now, you could be paying nearly 30% more than you would have paid in comparison to prices last year. Spokane County’s median home price soared to another record-breaking high in June, hitting $380,000.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

Whistle Punk Brewery In Spokane Is A Must Visit

It's no secret that Spokane's craft beer sector is thriving. Many Spokane brewers use locally sourced components in their creations and love to share their passion for beer with both residents and visitors. Over the last ten years, we have seen significant growth in the craft beer revival being established in the Inland Northwest and Spokane.

Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

You Need To Stop By The Grain Shed This Weekend

Along the Inland Northwest Ale Trail, Spokane is home to 31 distinct breweries. Neither did I. In reality, during the last 10 years, these 31 venues have been springing up to serve great beer that is altering the drinking and dining landscape in Spokane and the surrounding area.

Read full story

YaYa Brewing Company Is The Place To Go In Spokane

Did you know that Spokane is home to over 31 breweries?. In fact, we've witnessed a huge increase in craft beer brewing in the Inland Northwest and Spokane during the last 10 years. It's no surprise that a growing number of breweries are springing up in our region, changing the landscape of drinking and dining in Spokane and across the state.

Read full story
2 comments
Spokane, WA

Big Barn Brewing Co Will Remind You Why You Love To Drink Beer

Pumpkin picking. Christmas tree cutting. Apple picking. If you have lived in Spokane for a minute, you likely have heard about Green Bluff. You know the place that has all the things above and more. In fact, they have one of my most favorite breweries in the entire area.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

How Genus Brewing & Supply Will Change Your Beer Life

Okay, so we know there are a ton of breweries in Spokane. However, after the first ten places, you might typically go to there are some very specific places that you might be interested in trying out. Especially, with so many options here in Spokane.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

You Need To Go To Lumberbeard Brewing Today

It's no secret that Spokane's craft beer sector is thriving. Many brewers in Spokane use locally sourced ingredients in their brews and enjoy sharing their passion for beer with both residents and visitors.

Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

How Brick West Brewing Co Is Changing Beer In Spokane

Spokane has a thriving craft beer scene that you wouldn't know about unless you started frequenting the local establishments. It turns out that there are a number of establishments that serve fantastic pints of beer.

Read full story
1 comments
Spokane, WA

How River City Brewing An Amazing Place To Drink

You wouldn't know about Spokane's flourishing craft beer culture until you started frequenting local places. It turns out that there are quite a few places that sell excellent pints of beer.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

You Need To Go To Humble Abode Brewing Today

Anyone searching for excellent and refreshing beer can find it in Spokane. There are breweries that create tiny quantities of sweet fruit beer and breweries that specialize on hop-forward IPAs. While some breweries have been operating for decades, others are very new to the craft beer scene.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

It's Time To Go To The Best Spokane Cider House

Spokane has a thriving craft beer scene that you wouldn't be aware of unless you started frequenting the local establishments. It turns out that there is a slew of establishments serving out fantastic pints.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

5 Awesome Spokane Parks You Need To Visit

Even though we live in the country, my daughters love going to the park. Spokane, Washington surprisingly has some really great parks for kids in the area. In fact, we have been to a number of parks since moving back and every time we have had positive experiences. Their ease of parking and being able to find them have helped make our trips into town to go to play days a low-stress experience.

Read full story
5 comments

You Need To Start With The 80/20 Rule Every Time

In 1848 a man by the name of Vilfredo Federico Damaso Pareto was born in Italy who would provide the world with one of the most intriguing rules of time management and productivity. The 80/20 Rule, better known as the Pareto Principle, denotes this simple reality:

Read full story
2 comments
Spokane, WA

The Best Pub And Grill In Spokane Is On The South Hill

I don't typically trust my father's restaurant recommendations. Yet, my wife and I finally thought we would give Waddell's Neighborhood Pub & Grill a try on a date night the other night. Why would we pick a place like this for a date night? Well, we didn't have the kids with us and I wanted a beer and my wife wanted to try something new out.

Read full story
7 comments
Spokane, WA

Hidden Mother Brewery Is A Hidden Gem in Spokane

"It takes a village to raise a brewery." - Hidden Mother Brewery. For good reason, craft brewers get a lot of attention and appreciation from beer fans. Here in the Pacific Northwest, they're definitely popular. And there are now over 31 excellent breweries in Spokane.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

You May Not Be Ready To Try This Brewery In Spokane

Along the Inland Northwest Ale Trail, Spokane is home to 31 breweries. I, too, had no idea. Indeed, during the last 10 years, these 31 venues have popped up to deliver a great beer that is altering the drinking and dining landscape in Spokane and the surrounding area.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

This Is The Next Brewery You Need To Check Out In Spokane

The craft beer scene in Spokane is booming. Many Spokane brewers employ locally derived ingredients in their concoctions and are eager to share their love of beer with locals and visitors alike.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

This Is A Natural Spot To Grab A Pint In Spokane

Spokane has a deep craft beer culture that you wouldn't know existed unless you started hitting up the local haunts. Turns out, there are a lot of places that are cranking out amazing pints of beer.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

A New Taproom To Check Out On The South Hill in Spokane

Anyone searching for excellent and refreshing beer can find it in Spokane. There are breweries that create tiny quantities of sweet fruit beer and breweries that specialize in hop-forward IPAs. We have seen breweries that are very traditional and others that are trying new organic beers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy