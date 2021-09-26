You Need to Try The Flying Goat For Pizza This Week

pizza Image courtesy of The Flying Goat

In the mood for some great pizza? Or maybe you would like a great meatball sandwich? If so, keep reading. I just found the place that serves precisely what you're craving.

The Flying Goat was created in 2010 to become a neighborhood craft beer bar and casual eatery. The goal was to honor the craft of artisan pizza making, while creatively infusing local flavors and ingredients.

The Flying Goat is located at 3318 W. Northwest Blvd. just down the road from Audubon Park and is in the Audubon neighborhood. The owners of the Flying Goat have a passion for the community and actually partner with several local artists and companies to decorate the interior and exterior of the pub. You'll find photographs of the neighborhood on the wall and custom pub signs on the walls, and these are just small samples of collaboration with local artists.

But what about the food? Well, if we are going to talk about the food, we need to talk about the pizza. the Flying Goat features a fire-kissed crust. According to the owners, the char is a must as it adds great flavor, has a unique texture, and carries hidden aromas. The dough is freshly made, in-house, every morning to ensure the best quality and consistency.

There are 14 different pizzas available at The Flying Goat, and all of them have unique names. For example, there is the Gordon which includes red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, kalamata olives, and roasted cremini mushrooms. Another example is The Waikiki which has red sauce, house cheese blend, back bacon, coppa, caramelized pineapple, and roasted jalapeño. But don't let the names fool you. The pizza is fantastic. The crust is thin, crispy, and light, so you don't feel like you just ate a lot of bread afterward. You can enjoy the flavors that come from the simple ingredients. Quite simply, you can't go wrong with having pizza at The Flying Goat.

You can also choose from a variety of sandwiches, appetizers, salads, and more. The Meenach meatball sandwich includes housemade pork meatballs, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, and red sauce served in a mezzaluna. The Garland chicken sandwich includes a roasted chicken breast, arugula pesto, fontina cheese, balsamic reduction, tomato, and mixed greens.

For dessert, you have a variety of amazing choices. You can choose between fry bread with cinnamon and sugar, a fruit cobbler with ice cream, a Crater Lake rootbeer float, or a chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich. Not too bad, right? Personally, I have a hard time choosing between all of the amazing desserts every time I visit.

For more information and hours you can visit the Flying Goat's website here.

