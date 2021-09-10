Los Angeles, CA

Think You Know Paso Robles Wine? Think Again

J.R. Flaherty

A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at Kinero Cellars and Royal Nonesuch Farm in Paso Robles - about four hours drive north from Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8QoE_0bqif8D200
Kinero Cellars Paso RoblesKinero Cellars Website

Kinero Cellars and Royal Nonesuch Farm is what happens when a talented and original winemaker (Anthony Yount) has access to high-quality vineyards around the Paso Robles area, allowing for high-quality wines that are devoid of macho posturing or inflated ego.

The Winemaker

At 25 years old, Anthony began his journey as a “cellar rat” at Denner Vineyards on the western side of the Paso Robles AVA. A cellar rat does all the odd jobs in the winery. Cleaning, working the tasting room with customers, or whatever is needed during vintage. It’s hard graft—a real education in more ways than one.

Since 2008, Anthony’s side hustle has been producing his own single-vineyard white wines at Kinero Cellars; and, since 2011, his Estate red, The Royal Nonesuch Farm.

Place: Paso Robles AVA, California

Paso Robles AVA is a part of the San Luis Obispo wine county on the Central Coast in California. It lies between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Here is Anthony pointing to where they are on a map of California. Imagine California as an outstretched arm…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPAol_0bqif8D200
Anthony Yount of Kinero CellarsAuthor's own Wine Woman & Song

Established in 1983, the wines from Paso Robles AVA show how the original pioneering spirit is still alive and present.

While 49% of grapes grown are Cabernet Sauvignon, the rest are mostly Rhone grape varietals. That’s a possible combination of 21 different grapes. What seems certain is southern Rhone varietals thrive in the steep hills of the western side of the AVA.

Introducing the wines from Kinero Cellars and winemaker Anthony Yount.

Day and Night in Paso Robles

If it were not for the natural ‘air-conditioning’ effect of the cool ocean breezes through the Templeton Gap, it would be scorching indeed. In summer, daytime temperatures can reach up to 47 degrees Celsius. The cool breezes cool down the grapes and give a fresh acidity to the easy ripeness.

Anthony also makes a Chardonnay in the coolest AVA in California, Arroyo Grande Valley AVA, and York Mountain AVA for his The Royal Nonesuch Farm estate red, which is technically not in San Luis Obispo County but is contiguous to the western edge of Paso Robles.

Californian Wine Style

When pressed, Anthony explained he was really trying to get away from “the perfume counter at Macy’s” style of overblown aromatics. His wines have a soldering sweet core of fruit that becomes mouthwateringly savory on the finish.

The Chardonnay, for example, is full of delicious sunshine tropical fruit. Yet, there is no feeling of the fruit being manipulated to a certain idea of what a Chardonnay should be.

As mentioned in previous posts, my theory on oak is much like my theory on makeup. It can either enhance or overwhelm beauty.

Following the analogy, these wines have a “natural” look. The relaxed feeling is partly down to partial fermentation in concrete rather than (over) extended sessions in oak.

Other decisions in the winery, such as extended skin contact for the Roussanne and wild yeast ferments for the Chardonnay, make these exciting wines to taste.

Organic California

Organic credentials often come up when talking about Paso Robles AVA. This is good news for winemakers and wine lovers alike: having good neighbors “upstream” is important for the day-to-day production of organic wine.

Although the definition of organic wine in the United States is not codified in the same way as the European Union, winemakers still need to slog through 400 pages of documents to fill in to get organic certification.

2020 California Vintage

With current labor shortages in California, from new immigration rules, the Covid -19 lockdown, and high competition for vineyard labor from the marijuana industry, organic certification has been put on the back burner for now.

Nevertheless, they continue to practice organic viticulture. You may even find Anthony and their family picking the grapes. Thankfully, Mother Nature has stepped up in the 2020 vintage. And while it’s tough to work to pick grapes, these are small productions.

Details:

Kinero Cellars
PO Box 852
Templeton, California 93465

Thank you to Wine Woman & Song and Wines of California for the interview.

----

I write about lifestyle, restaurants, food & drink in Los Angeles. I believe that going out to eat is an adventure. I love CA wine and LA cocktails.

If you enjoyed this article, please be so kind as to click on the little heart just below. Also, feel free to click on the share icon to share it on your social media with others you feel may enjoy it the same.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a foodie and a lover of all things LA who wants to show you the best of this city. Addicted to tacos, margaritas, and even more tacos. letseatla.simplesite. com

Los Angeles, CA
1976 followers

More from J.R. Flaherty

Los Angeles, CA

Outrageous Burgers in Los Angeles for Ultimate All-Out Indulgence

Here's a list of possibly the biggest and tastiest burgers in Los Angeles, some of which may be surprising. Hawkins House of Burgers, Watts Los AngelesPhoto credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The Largest Cacti Collection in the World: The Desert Garden and Its Many Cacti and Succulents in Los Angeles County

A haven of peace and beauty in the heart of Los Angeles County, the desert plants are equally diverse — from cacti as tall as two-story houses to low-growing succulents and flowering bulbs that shine like jewels.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Gut-busting 10+ pound sandwich challenge - but could you survive it?

Fat Sal's Fat Fatty Sandwich challenge@fatsalsdeli / Instagram. Fat Sal's Los Angeles is a gut-busting sandwich food challenge - but could you survive it?. Fat Sal's is a Los Angeles sandwich shop that offers pretty big sandwiches. They could be described as monster sandwiches.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

102-Year-Old Ice Cream Parlour in Los Angeles Is a Cool Blast From the Past

Established in 1919, this quintessential ice-cream parlor in Los Angeles boasts a cool, vintage atmosphere and fresh, creamy ice cream. The best vintage ice cream parlor in Los Angeles@fosselmansicecreamco / Instagram.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Top Dog for Korean Hot Dogs: An American Favorite With A Korean Twist in Los Angeles

So, is it a corn dog? Is it a hotdog? What you need to know about this Korean street food in Los Angeles this summer. Top Dog is a hot dog that has been infused with Korean flavors in Los Angeles@topdog_us / Instagram.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

$100 for a Seafood Platter - Value for Money?

What to expect at this famous seafood experience just a 45-minute drive from the center of Los Angeles, California. Welcome to the nearly $100 for a Plate of Seafood Era - Build Your Own Seafood Tray- @ssanpedrofish / Instagram.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles Seats Only 10 Guests

What is the most expensive restaurant in Los Angeles?Huy Phan / Pexels. The price tag is hefty, but then again, this is the most expensive restaurant in Los Angeles. It's a sushi bar with just 10 seats nightly. And it is consistently ranked among the best in the world.

Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Sweet Life: Donut Fest is Coming to Los Angeles

Do you love donuts, and do you also enjoy beer? Donut Fest LA wants to bring these two great things together by hosting a fun event where you can sample some of the city's best donuts from your favorite local shops in one afternoon.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Smallest Bar in LA County Has the Biggest Character

The smallest bar in Los Angeles and the third smallest bar in the country. Only seven stools for patrons to sit around the bar. Old-school bartenders make a strong dirty martini.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

European Style Cinnamon Dough Icecream in Venice Los Angeles

Do you love ice cream? Do you love the beach? Do you want to try something new and exciting?. Well, here's a great place in Los Angeles that has it all. Turn Dough at Venice Beach Los AngelesPhotoe credit: Turn Dough website.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Unplug From Los Angeles at This Relaxing Riverside Retreat

Why not take a weekend break from your hectic Los Angeles life? The hotel itself is a marvel, adorned with flying buttresses, turrets, and arches. You might think you stepped into a European castle.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Good morning, Los Angeles. Try this delicious Mexican brunch that hits the spot

After a night out, it can be hard to find somewhere that serves a brunch that hits the spot. Fun Mexican breakfast place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. Mi Sabor is the perfect place for people who want to continue their night into the morning and afternoon with delicious food.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Burgers You Must Try in Los Angeles, According to Locals

Los Angeles is a city of many faces. From the glitz and glamour to Mideast Los Angeles hipsters, it's home to all walks of life. But when you need a delicious burger on Monday night, where do you go? With some fast-food places closed, will there be any good place that offers just what we're looking for - burgers?

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles's Best Quesadilla is a ‘Triple Threat’

The perfect combination of American-Mexican flavors at All Flavor No Grease in Los Angeles. Comfort food at its best in Los Angeles@allflavornogrease / Instagram. Quesadillas are just an excellent, filling snack food. But they can sometimes be kind of bland.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

The Long Beach spot for a romantic meal with a sunset view

They say you eat first with your eyes, and as one of the most beautiful restaurants in Long Beach, Parkers' Lighthouse delivers on this perfectly. Without a second thought (it is always like that), go there for a birthday dinner. On a sunny afternoon, take a seat by a nice window overlooking Long Beach harbor.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Three Places for Finding Great Wines in Los Angeles

If you love good wine, you can't afford to miss these wine stores in Los Angeles. The Best Places to Buy a Bottle of Wine in LAChuttersnap / Unsplash. Where do you find a good bottle of wine in Los Angeles?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Get a Taste of Los Angeles History With this Classic 1950s Burger

The Apple Pan has been around since 1947, and it’s still going strong. Legendary burger counter in Los Angeles@applepan / Instagram. The Apple Pan is a Los Angeles institution. This restaurant has been around since 1947, and it’s still going strong.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Original Breakfast Burrito Place in Los Angeles Turns 60

How many people knew that Breakfast Burritos were first served in Pasadena, California?. My favorite in the whole wide world Sausage Breakfast Burrito says CarbZombie@lucky_boy_restaurants / Instagram.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Pen Shops in Los Angeles That Will Make You Want To Start Writing by Hand Again

My name is J.R., and I’m a pen addict. Do you love the fresh smell of stationery shops? I have to admit, I have tried every type of pen under the sun, and over time, my handwriting has degraded because of it. If you handwrite, you know, pens are not one-size-fits-all.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy