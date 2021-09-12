The Sweet Life: Donut Fest is Coming to Los Angeles

Do you love donuts, and do you also enjoy beer? Donut Fest LA wants to bring these two great things together by hosting a fun event where you can sample some of the city's best donuts from your favorite local shops in one afternoon.

The sweetest Sunday in Los Angeles. Tu Trinh / Unsplash

Love donuts? Who doesn't? Early bird tickets are now selling for this doughy event on Sunday, November 14th, 2021, which includes tasty treats from your favorite local donut shops along with beers or coffee. They will help you discover new flavors while enjoying time with friends and family at this fun, sweet-tasting experience.

Donut Fest LA has curated the best donuts from all over Los Angeles, so you can try them without driving around town or waiting in long lines. Plus, they pair each donut with craft beer, coffee, and more for an experience that will leave you feeling plenty of donut joy.

Los Angeles' Favorite Donut is... YOUR favorite donut!

All you need to do is show up with your ticket and vote for the best donuts in town. The event will feature sweet and savory vendors from around Los Angeles, so you'll have plenty to choose from. You can't go wrong with any selection, but what would it be if you could only pick one?

The event has something for everyone: why not try a classic favorite such as old-fashioned glazed donuts or a more exotic option with bacon and maple syrup. That's on our wish list from some of the best donuts we have had this year in Los Angeles, and we hope to see some of them again at Donut Fest.

One thing we do know is the competition is hot for the best donut in Los Angeles. It's going to be difficult to choose just one.

That's because this is an event showcasing many of Los Angeles' finest donuts. Taste some of the unique flavors in town and vote on your favorite donut in Los Angeles. Then, after your vote, and most importantly - you can eat them!

Donut Fest is where you can spend Sunday sampling donuts, enjoying beer, and coffee. Sharon McCutcheon / Unsplash

If you love the donut life, this is the event for you.

Donut Fest LA will come with different flavors of fried sweetness, some full size, and others quarter-size. Samples include at least 8 types of donuts in three hours or less by scooping up the crispy doughy goodness.

You'll find yourself indulging in everything from fruity flavors to cake batter-filled delights while sipping a refreshing drink for good measure. So get ready to indulge your sweet tooth.

If you're a donut lover like me, then you'll want to check out the Donut Fest LA. Put it in your diary and grab the early bird spaces.

Donut Fest Los Angeles Madalyn Cox / Unsplash

Los Angeles Donut Fest Details

Cost $20 - $35 For more information, email hello@eatertainmint.events. You can find tickets at eventbrite.com/e/donut-fest-la-tickets-87856580397.

Location

2350 Sunrise Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023

Date and time

Sunday, November 14, 2021

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST

The sweetest event in town is coming your way. Join Donut Fest on Sunday, November 14th, for a day of dough-filled tasty fun. They also need your help to name the favorite donut of Los Angeles, and they'll be taking nominations on the day.

