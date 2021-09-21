Los Angeles, CA

The Iconic Diner In Los Angeles That Has Been Serving The Most Classic Burgers Since 1947

J.R. Flaherty

Legendary burger counter in Los Angeles@applepan / Instagram

(Los Angeles, CA) - Not much has changed at the landmark restaurant since 1947. The Apple Pan serves loyal customers who hover for a seat at the always busy U-shaped counter. And it’s still going strong.

The Apple Pan serves loyal customers who hover for a seat at the always busy U-shaped counter.

There are many reasons why the Apple Pan remains popular with locals and tourists alike, but one of its most beloved items on the menu is its Hickory Burger.

There are always new burgers to try in Los Angeles. But if you want to experience the ultimate LA burger, look no further than this iconic restaurant.

Their juicy hickory burger is a Los Angeles classic. Enjoy a beef patty with sweet-smoky hickory sauce, mayo, pickles, and chilled iceberg lettuce for crunch. Add some melted Tillamook cheddar on top and head back into the fray.

Apple Pan's Hickory Burger is a classic Los Angeles experience.

The Hickory burger is a Los Angeles legend for its simplicity and quality@applepan / Instagram
Burger.

Apple Pan's legendary status is owed to their humble, modest-sized burgers cooked through but very juicy with a good flavor for ground chuck. They come beautifully and bountifully dressed in crisp lettuce, pickles, cheese (optional), and house-made sauces.

The burger is a thing of beauty. It starts with the hickory seasoned meat, which gets smoky seasoning as it cooks. Then there's chili sauce on top and a lightly sweet relish underneath to add an extra flavor dimension that makes this combo sing.

Hamburgers are a staple at the Apple Pan, but there's something else on the menu you should not overlook: The pies. You'll find the pies daily made in savory crusts, like apple, banana, or coconut cream - and these pies come fresh every day.

Banana Cream Pie at Apple Pan Los Angeles@applepan / Instagram

This cozy U-shaped bar features 26 seats and a central grill. Hamburger meat sizzles on the surface of this grill while hungry patrons wait in anticipation for their delicious meal to be cooked.

Get a taste of Los Angeles history.

The Apple Pan Los Angeles has been around since 1947, and it’s still one of the best places to enjoy a classic American meal.

There are plenty of restaurants with good burgers in LA, but not many offer such an authentic experience as this iconic diner.

The Apple Pan Los Angeles

Address: 10801 W. Pico Blvd, West Los Angeles 90064

That might be what makes the Apple Pan so beloved by locals and tourists alike- there's a sense of comfort knowing that this landmark is here to stay. What are your thoughts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

