Outrageous Burgers in Los Angeles for Ultimate All-Out Indulgence

Hawkins House of Burgers, Watts Los Angeles Photo credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website

(Los Angeles, CA) - This week is National Burger Week, which is actually a thing. And since we are Los Angeles, you know what that means — the best of the best, and the biggest of the best, because that’s the way things roll here.

But what's the point of going large if you don't know what to get?

It's like buying a king-sized bed and then only sleeping on one side. Or maybe you're just so hungry that a meat coma sounds like a perfectly reasonable option.

We've got a list of the biggest and most delicious burgers in Los Angeles.

Some of which may be surprising, some of which you have recommended to me here on Newsbreak, others of which you can thank us for later.

Oh, and there are fries. If you can possibly, these are monster burgers.

`#1 Hawkins House of Burgers

Cheeseburger at Hawkins House of Burgers, Watts Los Angeles Image credit Hawkins House of Burgers / Facebook

The biggest and best burger in Los Angeles - according to you, dear readers - is Hawkins House of Burgers in Watts. Thank you, thank you - It's a great recommendation!

It's so easy to agree: The burgers are made with fresh, never frozen meat that is hormone and antibiotic-free - Angus beef, Jennie O turkey, and Foster Farms chicken.

If you haven't been down south to try them yet, they're unlike any burger you've ever had, and they're ridiculously delicious.

You might need more than two hands: Check out this amazing "Leaning Tower of Watts."

Leaning tower of Watts Photo credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website

You recommended Hawkins House of Burgers in Watts in my comments below, right here on Newsbreak. It's a winner!

Call ahead to avoid the cooking while you wait because everything is done fresh.

People from all over the country come here for their burgers, and it's easy to see why.

Hawkins House of Burgers

11603 Slater St Los Angeles, CA 90059

#2 Easy Street Burgers

Easy Street Burgers Los Angeles @easystreetburgers / Los Angeles

This smash burger style has chargrilled beef, onions, cheese, mustard and, an amazing special sauce.

The regular fries are also crispy. Double patties should be your minimum! Ask for extra pickles.

Food comes out quickly so there's no reason to avoid it here when it looks busy, and it gets crowded on the weekends.

Biggest Burgers Los Angeles @easystreetburgers / Los Angeles

They open Thursday to Sunday from 7 pm and are in the parking lot on the corner of Western and Romaine.

Easy Street Burgers

1000 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90029

#3 The Fix Burger

Rodeo burger The Fix Los Angeles @thefixburger / Instagram

This burger spot in Los Feliz serves amazing big burgers, including the Rodeo Burger with a patty that's cooked to perfection and topped with brioche bun, Homemade onion rings, 1/2 lbs high-quality Angus, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and mayo. The sauces they give you for fry dipping are all delicious.

Biggest Burgers Los Angeles @thefixburger / Instagram

The portions are huge, so I'd recommend not getting large fries if you're not so hungry because you might end up with leftovers - although the garlic fries are delicious, and so is the Oreo milkshake.

The Fix Burger

2520 Hyperion Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027

There are so many great burgers in L.A. it may be impossible to eat through this list, but you do have a solid start.

Now it's your turn! Have you been to any of these excellent burger joints in Los Angeles? We had to stop our list somewhere - but we are always on the search for burgers! We'd love to hear your recommendations in the comments section below.

