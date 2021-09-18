Los Angeles, CA

Outrageous Burgers in Los Angeles for Ultimate All-Out Indulgence

J.R. Flaherty

Here's a list of possibly the biggest and tastiest burgers in Los Angeles, some of which may be surprising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbMDo_0axpSBPM00
Hawkins House of Burgers, Watts Los AngelesPhoto credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website

(Los Angeles, CA) - This week is National Burger Week, which is actually a thing. And since we are Los Angeles, you know what that means — the best of the best, and the biggest of the best, because that’s the way things roll here.

But what's the point of going large if you don't know what to get?

It's like buying a king-sized bed and then only sleeping on one side. Or maybe you're just so hungry that a meat coma sounds like a perfectly reasonable option.

We've got a list of the biggest and most delicious burgers in Los Angeles.

Some of which may be surprising, some of which you have recommended to me here on Newsbreak, others of which you can thank us for later.

Oh, and there are fries. If you can possibly, these are monster burgers.

`#1 Hawkins House of Burgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlT0R_0axpSBPM00
Cheeseburger at Hawkins House of Burgers, Watts Los AngelesImage credit Hawkins House of Burgers / Facebook

The biggest and best burger in Los Angeles - according to you, dear readers - is Hawkins House of Burgers in Watts. Thank you, thank you - It's a great recommendation!

It's so easy to agree: The burgers are made with fresh, never frozen meat that is hormone and antibiotic-free - Angus beef, Jennie O turkey, and Foster Farms chicken.

If you haven't been down south to try them yet, they're unlike any burger you've ever had, and they're ridiculously delicious.

You might need more than two hands: Check out this amazing "Leaning Tower of Watts."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o62O2_0axpSBPM00
Leaning tower of WattsPhoto credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website

You recommended Hawkins House of Burgers in Watts in my comments below, right here on Newsbreak. It's a winner!

Call ahead to avoid the cooking while you wait because everything is done fresh.

People from all over the country come here for their burgers, and it's easy to see why.

Hawkins House of Burgers

11603 Slater St Los Angeles, CA 90059

#2 Easy Street Burgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rL71b_0axpSBPM00
Easy Street Burgers Los Angeles@easystreetburgers / Los Angeles

This smash burger style has chargrilled beef, onions, cheese, mustard and, an amazing special sauce.

The regular fries are also crispy. Double patties should be your minimum! Ask for extra pickles.

Food comes out quickly so there's no reason to avoid it here when it looks busy, and it gets crowded on the weekends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFYuQ_0axpSBPM00
Biggest Burgers Los Angeles@easystreetburgers / Los Angeles

They open Thursday to Sunday from 7 pm and are in the parking lot on the corner of Western and Romaine.

Easy Street Burgers

1000 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90029

#3 The Fix Burger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3qzY_0axpSBPM00
Rodeo burger The Fix Los Angeles@thefixburger / Instagram

This burger spot in Los Feliz serves amazing big burgers, including the Rodeo Burger with a patty that's cooked to perfection and topped with brioche bun, Homemade onion rings, 1/2 lbs high-quality Angus, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and mayo. The sauces they give you for fry dipping are all delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENh8J_0axpSBPM00
Biggest Burgers Los Angeles@thefixburger / Instagram

The portions are huge, so I'd recommend not getting large fries if you're not so hungry because you might end up with leftovers - although the garlic fries are delicious, and so is the Oreo milkshake.

The Fix Burger

2520 Hyperion Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027

There are so many great burgers in L.A. it may be impossible to eat through this list, but you do have a solid start.

Now it's your turn! Have you been to any of these excellent burger joints in Los Angeles? We had to stop our list somewhere - but we are always on the search for burgers! We'd love to hear your recommendations in the comments section below.

P.S: Want more posts from Los Angeles at your fingertips? Get the Newsbreak app today. Follow me by clicking the button below:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

I'm a foodie and a lover of all things LA who wants to show you the best of this city. Addicted to tacos, margaritas, and even more tacos. letseatla.simplesite. com

Los Angeles, CA
2026 followers

More from J.R. Flaherty

Los Angeles, CA

Why You Need To Know This Juicy Birria Taco in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) - There are many taco joints out there promising the best birria in Los Angeles, so how do you know who is telling the truth?. For a tortilla swimming in red sauce or those bottomless crispy cheese tacos we all love, it looks too good to be true. Many times it is.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Iconic Diner In Los Angeles That Has Been Serving The Most Classic Burgers Since 1947

Legendary burger counter in Los Angeles@applepan / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Not much has changed at the landmark restaurant since 1947. The Apple Pan serves loyal customers who hover for a seat at the always busy U-shaped counter. And it’s still going strong.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why These Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies Are An LA Favorite

This Gas Station Store Has Some of the Most Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies In Los Angeles. Zooies Chocolate Chip Cookies in Los Angeles@zooies / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - On a warm Los Angeles afternoon, at a Gas Station on National Boulevard, a man carrying a wad of cash and some lottery tickets smiled, “Great cookies, right?”

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Largest Cacti Collection in the World: The Desert Garden and Its Many Cacti and Succulents in Los Angeles County

A haven of peace and beauty in the heart of Los Angeles County, the desert plants are equally diverse — from cacti as tall as two-story houses to low-growing succulents and flowering bulbs that shine like jewels.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Gut-busting 10+ pound sandwich challenge - but could you survive it?

Fat Sal's Fat Fatty Sandwich challenge@fatsalsdeli / Instagram. Fat Sal's Los Angeles is a gut-busting sandwich food challenge - but could you survive it?. Fat Sal's is a Los Angeles sandwich shop that offers pretty big sandwiches. They could be described as monster sandwiches.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

102-Year-Old Ice Cream Parlour in Los Angeles Is a Cool Blast From the Past

Established in 1919, this quintessential ice-cream parlor in Los Angeles boasts a cool, vintage atmosphere and fresh, creamy ice cream. The best vintage ice cream parlor in Los Angeles@fosselmansicecreamco / Instagram.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Top Dog for Korean Hot Dogs: An American Favorite With A Korean Twist in Los Angeles

So, is it a corn dog? Is it a hotdog? What you need to know about this Korean street food in Los Angeles this summer. Top Dog is a hot dog that has been infused with Korean flavors in Los Angeles@topdog_us / Instagram.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

$100 for a Seafood Platter - Value for Money?

What to expect at this famous seafood experience just a 45-minute drive from the center of Los Angeles, California. Welcome to the nearly $100 for a Plate of Seafood Era - Build Your Own Seafood Tray- @ssanpedrofish / Instagram.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles Seats Only 10 Guests

What is the most expensive restaurant in Los Angeles?Huy Phan / Pexels. The price tag is hefty, but then again, this is the most expensive restaurant in Los Angeles. It's a sushi bar with just 10 seats nightly. And it is consistently ranked among the best in the world.

Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Sweet Life: Donut Fest is Coming to Los Angeles

Do you love donuts, and do you also enjoy beer? Donut Fest LA wants to bring these two great things together by hosting a fun event where you can sample some of the city's best donuts from your favorite local shops in one afternoon.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

The Smallest Bar in LA County Has the Biggest Character

The smallest bar in Los Angeles and the third smallest bar in the country. Only seven stools for patrons to sit around the bar. Old-school bartenders make a strong dirty martini.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

European Style Cinnamon Dough Icecream in Venice Los Angeles

Do you love ice cream? Do you love the beach? Do you want to try something new and exciting?. Well, here's a great place in Los Angeles that has it all. Turn Dough at Venice Beach Los AngelesPhotoe credit: Turn Dough website.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Think You Know Paso Robles Wine? Think Again

A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at Kinero Cellars and Royal Nonesuch Farm in Paso Robles - about four hours drive north from Los Angeles. Kinero Cellars and Royal Nonesuch Farm is what happens when a talented and original winemaker (Anthony Yount) has access to high-quality vineyards around the Paso Robles area, allowing for high-quality wines that are devoid of macho posturing or inflated ego.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Unplug From Los Angeles at This Relaxing Riverside Retreat

Why not take a weekend break from your hectic Los Angeles life? The hotel itself is a marvel, adorned with flying buttresses, turrets, and arches. You might think you stepped into a European castle.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Good morning, Los Angeles. Try this delicious Mexican brunch that hits the spot

After a night out, it can be hard to find somewhere that serves a brunch that hits the spot. Fun Mexican breakfast place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. Mi Sabor is the perfect place for people who want to continue their night into the morning and afternoon with delicious food.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Burgers You Must Try in Los Angeles, According to Locals

Los Angeles is a city of many faces. From the glitz and glamour to Mideast Los Angeles hipsters, it's home to all walks of life. But when you need a delicious burger on Monday night, where do you go? With some fast-food places closed, will there be any good place that offers just what we're looking for - burgers?

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles's Best Quesadilla is a ‘Triple Threat’

The perfect combination of American-Mexican flavors at All Flavor No Grease in Los Angeles. Comfort food at its best in Los Angeles@allflavornogrease / Instagram. Quesadillas are just an excellent, filling snack food. But they can sometimes be kind of bland.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

The Long Beach spot for a romantic meal with a sunset view

They say you eat first with your eyes, and as one of the most beautiful restaurants in Long Beach, Parkers' Lighthouse delivers on this perfectly. Without a second thought (it is always like that), go there for a birthday dinner. On a sunny afternoon, take a seat by a nice window overlooking Long Beach harbor.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Three Places for Finding Great Wines in Los Angeles

If you love good wine, you can't afford to miss these wine stores in Los Angeles. The Best Places to Buy a Bottle of Wine in LAChuttersnap / Unsplash. Where do you find a good bottle of wine in Los Angeles?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy