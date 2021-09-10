European Style Cinnamon Dough Icecream in Venice Los Angeles

Do you love ice cream? Do you love the beach? Do you want to try something new and exciting?

Well, here's a great place in Los Angeles that has it all.

Turn Dough in Venice serves the most delicious ice cream with cinnamon dough cones made famous in Central Europe, called chimney cakes.

Now you can find them in Los Angeles. If this sounds like your kind of thing, then you should get down to the beach and check it out for yourself.

What's special about the cinnamon dough cones for ice cream?

The chimney cake is a pastry with many incarnations across Europe, but its origins are from central European countries.

In the Czech Republic, they're called trdelník; in Hungary kürtőskalács; in Austria Prügelkrapfen while Germany calls them Baumstriezel.

The names vary depending on where you go, yet their roots can be traced back to the same place: Central Europe.

Head over to the ice cream shop down the street for a cool treat with friends or family.

15 different combinations of fillings and toppings

There are 15 different combinations of fillings and toppings that you can choose from to make your own unique chimney cone ice cream.

Build what's missing in the menu, or go all out with a bowl full of everything!

This is how it works: Spread a layer of Nutella, Dulce de Leche, or Crunchy Peanut Butter inside the cinnamon cone.

Sprinkle toppings all-around before pouring sauces liberally across every inch—chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, sea salt caramel, raspberry sauce, mint chocolate, or white chocolate sauces.

When choosing your favorite flavor at this beachside ice cream spot, there are so many options that you may need help from your friends or family members while making your decision.

So go ahead and grab a group of people for some fun summertime dessert time in Venice this summer.

1425 Ocean Front Walk, Venice CA 90291

What do you think about dough cones with ice cream? Have you been to Turn Dough in Venice? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

