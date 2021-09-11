The Smallest Bar in LA County Has the Biggest Character

J.R. Flaherty
  • The smallest bar in Los Angeles and the third smallest bar in the country.
  • Only seven stools for patrons to sit around the bar.
  • Old-school bartenders make a strong dirty martini.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SejIk_0aadjvBC00
Harbor Room Los AngelesJoan S / Yelp

A sign outside the smallest bar in Los Angeles County greets your arrival, "come in but don't expect much!"

It's a warning that this is not going to be like any other bar you've been to. But it's definitely worth your time.

Harbor Room is the least pretentious bar in Los Angeles County, and it's also one of the most original and characterful beachside bars in the country.

Tiny Bar, Big Ambiance

The little dive bar has only seven stools for patrons to sit at while they sip their cocktails (which, by the way, are very reasonable prices).

But don't let its size fool you—Harbor Room is so much more than meets the eye. It's basically Cheers but without all of those pesky people who keep coming in and out all night long.

And if you're ever lucky enough to snag one of those coveted seats? You'll be treated like family by everyone behind this tiny bar.

The Best Little Bar in America

If you love the small-town charm and cheap booze, then Harbor Room in Playa del Rey LA will quickly become your new favorite place in Los Angeles…or anywhere else for that matter. A review from a visitor on Tripadvisor sums it up:

Apparently it's the smallest bar in L.A and it's licensed to hold fourteen people but don't worry those people have about 60 personalities. Great people watching and the old-school bartenders make a good drink. It's nothing fancy but it adds to the appeal I enjoyed it so much I bought the t-shirt. - Salty,

Why should you visit the Harbor Room?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWJHN_0aadjvBC00
Harbor Room Los Angeles CountyPhoto credit yelp

With only seven seats at their counter, there may be a wait time to get your drink served, but don't let that scare you away from this slice of Americana history.

The drinks are strong and cheap and filled with an insane amount of charm inside its walls, including an old-school jukebox and a retro cash register.

This hole-in-the-wall bar may have only seven seats, but this is a bar that's not so much about the drinks as it is about the experience. However, they make a mean martini.

Regulars take up all those stools that will welcome any new faces as they would make every day feel like visiting family because, well - it's just home.

The Harbor Room

195 Culver Blvd, Playa del Rey, Los Angeles County, CA 90293

(310) 821-6550

Have you been to the Harbor Room? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

