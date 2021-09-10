Unplug From Los Angeles at This Relaxing Riverside Retreat

Why not take a weekend break from your hectic Los Angeles life? The hotel itself is a marvel, adorned with flying buttresses, turrets, and arches. You might think you stepped into a European castle.

Whether you’ve had a long week or you want to escape the noise for a while, there’s no better place to get away from it all than the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is a historical treasure located in Riverside's picturesque rural Inland Empire.

Swap the concrete jungle for a weekend at this historic Spanish-style inn.

Escape to a Mediterranean castle from Los Angeles in 90 minutes

The Mission Inn Hotel is an incredible place to visit, whether you’re a local or just visiting California. The hotel is elegant and beautifully decorated. It looks as if the owners lifted it right out of a movie set.

Originally opened in 1876, the historic Mission Inn has been a favorite place to visit for years.

It’s an amazing building with a fascinating history, not to mention that its lobby is filled with beautiful artwork and relics from 20 different California missions.

You will find a unique dining experience, original music, Spanish baroque architecture, and pampering spa services.

The inn and its buildings are filled with artwork, furniture, and religious relics. Mission Inn still houses the oldest bell in Christendom, dating back to 1247.

The spa treatment rooms offer various services, including facials, massages, and body treatments.

There is also an outdoor patio swimming pool and outdoor seating for you to relax upon.

Guests staying in suites may also take advantage of the intimate Presidential Lounge and California Lounge, offering craft cocktails.

Enjoy the romance and class of the guest room's historic décor with a balcony overlooking the lush courtyard and Spanish-style architecture.

The Inn is a near-perfect example of Spanish Colonial Revival style architecture. The rooms at the Mission Inn are each filled with artwork, furniture, and religious relics.

Final Thoughts: Escape From Los Angeles at the Mission Inn Hotel

Isn't it time to unplug from the madness of Los Angeles and leave the city behind for a weekend? For many people, escaping the cacophony of LA life (especially for a night or two) can be great for health and well-being. While some people may suggest you spend time on a beach, there's nothing wrong with wanting to get out of Los Angeles sometimes.

Relax at the world-famous historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside nestled in the heart of California’s Inland Empire. (hint: it is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles).

The Mission Inn in downtown Riverside, California – just ninety minutes from Los Angeles, makes for an enchanting weekend break to this historic national landmark.

Make the most of your weekend escape from Los Angeles: A weekend here is a genuine getaway where you can love your favorite people, enjoy the best cuisine around and relax in grand luxury.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Riverside

3649 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501



