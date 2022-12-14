4 Ways to Cut Costs During Your Next Move

Relocating to a new home can be quite the task. Would you believe us if we told you that your next move could be your easiest and most affordable yet, with a little bit of planning and organization? Whether you’re relocating across the street or across the country, these 4 tips, along with our “How to Save Money on your Move” blog post, will help you reduce relocations costs like a pro.

Consider moving on a less expensive date and time.

Choosing the right date can help you save money during your relocation. When using a professional moving company, the time and day of your move can make all the difference in terms of ease and cost. Professional moving companies are generally less busy during mid-week and mid-month days, so your costs are likely to be lower as well. Also, keep in mind that peak moving season is between May and August – keep that in mind!

Of course, this isn’t always a controllable aspect, but if you have room to be lenient on when you move, keep these things in mind.

Reduce your tax bill by deducting your relocation expenses.

Did you know that you can deduct your relocation expenses on your tax bill? Yes, you read that right. 

You can deduct the expenses of moving your household and personal goods, including expenses for hauling a trailer, packing, crating, in-transit storage, and insurance. 

Find as many free boxes as possible.

Packing boxes aren’t cheap. Before you start packing, check your local stores for free boxes. We recommend checking local liquor stores, big box stores, office spaces, grocery stores, recycling drop-off centers, and schools. Don’t forget about your friends, family, and neighbors! Also, utilizing online options such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Put together a list of what you’ll need such as boxes of various sizes, packing material such as newspaper or bubble wrap, packing tape, labels, and more.

Purge before you pack

Purging your unused clothing, out-of-date electronics, and unnecessary furniture is one of the easiest ways to save money on your move. A lighter move will make your relocation cheaper! Also, selling some of your unused items will bring in some additional funds that can help offset some of your relocation expenses.

Photo byCanva

BONUS TIP: Here’s a creative take on how to reduce costs: use your clothing, blankets, and other fabrics that can offset impact, as packing material. Wrap them around fragile items to keep them padded during the move. Save space and money while moving by finding multiple purposes for your belongings.

J. Michael Pitts is a licensed moving specialist and founder of Gr8Labor LLC. Pitts provides the best expertise to helping families and business owners with their new transitions in life. Follow for relocation advice, news, and trends.

