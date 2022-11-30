Pack Your Clothes the Right Way Photo by Edit Mike Pitts

When it comes to packing clothes things can get tricky.

How to pack clothes for your next move can depend on how soon you are moving after packing. In other words, are you planning on placing your clothes in storage? If so, how long your clothes will be in storage. There are a couple of different ways to pack clothes. You can leave them on the hangers and fill a large wardrobe box. This is a great option for long-distance moves or if your clothes will be in storage for some time.

Another tip is to leave clothes in their drawers and then take out the drawers of your dressers (for easier moving). For extra protection, you can secure some plastic around the drawers once you remove them. Keep in mind that clothes get heavy, so don’t stuff the box full. This will also help to prevent the hangers from poking through the sides of the box and will also help to reduce wrinkles.

If you have time, freshen up your clothes prior to packing them. It’s also a good idea to launder clothing that has been sitting in your drawers or closet and collecting dust. This is perfect for people with allergies. Especially since general packing can lead to areas of dust from furniture that has been sitting in one spot for a long time. If you want to move into your new home without a lot of dust and sneezing, then freshen the clothes and dust off the furniture. Furthermore, this will give you one less thing to do when you unpack, and your clothes will be fresh right out of the box.