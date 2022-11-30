5 Instances When Homeowners Insurance May Cover Your Move

J. Michael Pitts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDxGk_0jSXi5WR00
5 Instances When Homeowners Insurance May Cover Your MovePhoto byEdit by Mike Pitts

When signing up for homeowners' insurance it is important to consider your options. One of the most important things is to make sure you are covered in the case of an emergency.

If your policy does indicate that it includes coverage of moving and storage, you need to determine what that coverage means. In many cases, it may only cover catastrophic damage to your possessions. Most policies don’t cover damage to individual items.

Military.com recommends reviewing policy options available within your insurance company. Every policy is different, and even within the same company, there may be differences in coverage, especially between homeowners and renters’ policies. For example, Rebekah Nelson at USAA explained that USAA’s renters’ insurance policies include a moving and storage clause. But the clause is not included in their homeowner’s insurance policies.

A few reasons when homeowners' insurance may cover your move include, damage, missing items, theft of individual items, theft of entire shipments, fire or mold. Some policies may cover some type of loss and no other types of loss. For example, your homeowner’s policy may cover your items if there is a fire. Alternatively, they may not cover items that are damaged during the move. Your renter’s insurance may cover theft, but it may not cover mold damage.

You can also choose to purchase separate moving insurance through the many companies that offer such policies. Just as with your homeowners and renters' policies, you will want to carefully understand what is and is not covered before deciding to make any purchase.

In the end, make sure to clarify these instances with your insurance agent to confirm you are making the right choice.

As always be sure to follow or more homeowners' tips.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# home# home and garden# lifestyle# moving# moving tips

Comments / 0

Published by

J. Michael Pitts is a licensed moving specialist and founder of Gr8Labor LLC. Pitts provides the best expertise to helping families and business owners with their new transitions in life. Follow for relocation advice, news, and trends.

Columbus, OH
21 followers

More from J. Michael Pitts

Pack Your Clothes the Right Way

Pack Your Clothes the Right WayPhoto byEdit Mike Pitts. When it comes to packing clothes things can get tricky. How to pack clothes for your next move can depend on how soon you are moving after packing. In other words, are you planning on placing your clothes in storage? If so, how long your clothes will be in storage. There are a couple of different ways to pack clothes. You can leave them on the hangers and fill a large wardrobe box. This is a great option for long-distance moves or if your clothes will be in storage for some time.

Read full story

How To Remodel Your Curb for Lawn Appeal

How To Remodel Your Curb for Lawn AppealPhoto byEdit Mike Pitts. Your front lawn is one of the first things people see when visiting your home, or riding through your neighborhood. Did you know that front lawn tickets are one of the first tickets handed out by most villages during early Spring when weeds begin to get out of control.

Read full story

Decorative Items for A Bathroom Makeover

Bathrooms can be one of the biggest tasks to tackle when it comes to home decorations. Sometimes depending on the space it's hard to determine how to utilize it. One of the biggest go-to decors for bathrooms in 2022 are shower plants. According to 21 Oak there are many reasons shower plants are a great option for bathrooms.

Read full story

10 Moving Tools That Will Ease Your Next Move

10 Moving Tools That Will Ease Your Next MovePhoto byCanva. Don't wait until moving day to search for tools to help your transition. If you gather these 10 tools prior to your move date it may relieve stress and time.

Read full story

House Marketing Predictions For 2023 and How to Stage Your Home

House marketing predictions for 2023 are in. According to several industry experts, each of whom offered interesting forecasts and projections about where mortgage rates, home prices, buyer competition, housing supply, sales activity and home affordability are headed in 2023.

Read full story

Moving With Kids and How to Make It Smooth

Moving with kids can be one of the biggest concerns for many parents. But there are ways to make the transition smooth and fun. If you are dealing with older kids, the idea that they are intending to move away from friends may be upsetting for them. Try getting them involved with looking at new homes. This gives them a chance to sight see some cool scenes, like movie theaters, skating parks, and other cool hot spots that attract school age kids. Giving them something fun to look forward to typically helps. Also, get their closer friends involved. Ift hey have friends that typically spend the night, it may be inviting to let them tag along during house hunting. This assures them that they can still be friends after the move.

Read full story

You May Be Able to Cut Moving Expenses In 2023

cutting moving expenses in 2023Photo bycanva edit by Mike Pitts. Are you thinking about moving to a new home in 2023? Maybe you are downgrading to save money, or maybe you landed a new job and want to upgrade your surroundings. Better yet like some may you have come out of the pandemic with a new family member.

Read full story
Delaware, OH

Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or Winter

Moving to Delaware Ohio during spring or winterPhoto byMichael Pitts Edit. Moving to Delaware Ohio and not sure what to prepare for. Here are a few tips for your move. Especially, if you are moving from a warmer climate. According to the 2020 US Census, the population of Delaware, Ohio is 41,252 , which equals a population density of 2,094.8 people per square mile. Since 2010, the population has increased by over 20%.

Read full story

What Is the Benefit of a Full-Service Mover

So, you’re ready to move and you have the option of booking a full-service mover or basic moving. But you don't know what the difference is. No worries we can explain the benefit.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy