5 Instances When Homeowners Insurance May Cover Your Move

When signing up for homeowners' insurance it is important to consider your options. One of the most important things is to make sure you are covered in the case of an emergency.

If your policy does indicate that it includes coverage of moving and storage, you need to determine what that coverage means. In many cases, it may only cover catastrophic damage to your possessions. Most policies don’t cover damage to individual items.

Military.com recommends reviewing policy options available within your insurance company. “Every policy is different, and even within the same company, there may be differences in coverage, especially between homeowners and renters’ policies. For example, Rebekah Nelson at USAA explained that USAA’s renters’ insurance policies include a moving and storage clause. But the clause is not included in their homeowner’s insurance policies.

A few reasons when homeowners' insurance may cover your move include, damage, missing items, theft of individual items, theft of entire shipments, fire or mold. Some policies may cover some type of loss and no other types of loss. For example, your homeowner’s policy may cover your items if there is a fire. Alternatively, they may not cover items that are damaged during the move. Your renter’s insurance may cover theft, but it may not cover mold damage.

You can also choose to purchase separate moving insurance through the many companies that offer such policies. Just as with your homeowners and renters' policies, you will want to carefully understand what is and is not covered before deciding to make any purchase.

In the end, make sure to clarify these instances with your insurance agent to confirm you are making the right choice.

