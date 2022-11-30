Decorative Items for A Bathroom Makeover

bathroom decor Photo by Mike Pitts edit

Bathrooms can be one of the biggest tasks to tackle when it comes to home decorations. Sometimes depending on the space it's hard to determine how to utilize it.

One of the biggest go-to decors for bathrooms in 2022 are shower plants. According to 21 Oak there are many reasons shower plants are a great option for bathrooms.

For instance, they absorb unwanted moisture. This helps with mold and mildew. Secondly, they purify the air, which is perfect for people with raspatory issues. Thirdly, they increase aesthetic appeal. Next, they help with mental and emotional health benefits. Finally, it benefits the plant itself. " If you are among the many poor souls who can’t seem to keep indoor plants alive for very long, having a shower plant may be your ticket to success. Since plants need a lot of water, and many of them also love humidity, the bathroom is actually the perfect place to house them", the article stated.

Another bathroom decor is a bath tray. Baths are one of the best ways for people to relax after a nice shower. Bath trays allow you to have all of your relaxing amenities in front of you or close by. even if this includes a glass of wine.

Finally, Candles. Candles are great for a spa experience. But when implementing them in the bathroom be sure to choose the right ones. Scents evoke memory and feelings. So having holiday scented candles around the holiday may get you in the spirit for the holiday. Scents like roses and lavender may be good to put you in a relaxing mood. Fresh linen may make you feel clean and accomplished.

We hope this brings some implementations to your next bathroom make over and as always follow for more moving and home tips.