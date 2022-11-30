10 Moving Tools That Will Ease Your Next Move

Don't wait until moving day to search for tools to help your transition. If you gather these 10 tools prior to your move date it may relieve stress and time.

Taking down the bunk beds or taking huge tables apart that won't fit through the door of your new home can be frustrating. Instead of trying to take a part furniture with the wrong screwdriver, scissors, or a pointy knife, we have gathered a list of tools that will make your move easier.

According to The Spruce, if you have had pieces of furniture and items that you care about, wrap everything that's precious with a moving blanket or pad. One of my favorite tools are soft and fluffy. Can you guess what it is? It's a blanket. Protecting your couch from spills and dust can be one of the assets to having a handy blanket available. Also, you can use it to protect antiques or other fragile items. You'll find that moving blankets as pretty much indispensable when it comes to moving yourself.

Other items to keep on hand are scissors, markers, and labels ready. If you do not have labels, you can also use colorful tape to write on.

Now let's move to the hardware. According to Gr8labor, electric drills will come in handy. They provide fast support since they typically have different sized drill bits for, this will help prevent stripping of any screws. Stud finders may come in handy as well. This is best if you plan on hanging anything on the walls once you arrive to your new home.

In addition, you may want to have an extra box of assorted screws, we know screws can easily get lost or fall in hard-to-reach places. You may also want to have Anchors, Furniture sliders, Allen wrench, hammer, step ladder, tape measure, box cutters, and the obvious dolly with straps.

We hope this article has helped you with your next move. Even when calling professionals. Follow for more moving tips, and housing news.

J. Michael Pitts is a licensed moving specialist and founder of Gr8Labor LLC. Pitts provides the best expertise to helping families and business owners with their new transitions in life. Follow for relocation advice, news, and trends.

