House marketing predictions for 2023 are in. According to several industry experts, each of whom offered interesting forecasts and projections about where mortgage rates, home prices, buyer competition, housing supply, sales activity and home affordability are headed in 2023.

Robert Johnson, a professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, shares some of those sentiments with Bankrate.

“By the end of 2023, financial market participants expect that the Fed will have increased the target Fed funds rate by 175 to 200 basis points from current levels. That would translate into 30-year and 15-year mortgage rates at roughly 8.50 and 7.70 percent,” he says.

House Marketing Predictions For 2023 and How to Stage Your Home Photo by canva Edit

According to Fox Business, mortgage rates for home purchases fell for three key terms since last Wednesday, with 20-year rates falling to 6%. Meanwhile, rates for 30-year terms edged up nearly a quarter point. As of now, 20-year terms are buyers’ best bet for a low interest rate and manageable monthly payments. Homebuyers may want to lock in a rate today, ahead of likely fluctuations.

With the rates for so many who may feel like they need a bigger space or change in scenery, moving may be intimidating. But moving doesn't always have to be the answer.

One of the first home staging tips is to make your home feel bigger than it actually is. You can do this by using furniture that’s larger and taller, with a minimal color scheme so that there are more blank spaces on the walls for buyers to imagine how they might decorate their home themselves.

Another great way to make your home feel bigger is to take out the clutter. This will give buyers a better idea of how they might organize their belongings in your home and save them time when it comes time for packing up if they buy your home, as well! A lot of people come into homes with cluttered surfaces and feel overwhelmed by all their own surroundings. But since many will have to outweigh their options with the rise of the house market predictions for 2023, restaging may be a better option.

