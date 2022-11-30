cutting moving expenses in 2023 Photo by canva edit by Mike Pitts

Are you thinking about moving to a new home in 2023? Maybe you are downgrading to save money, or maybe you landed a new job and want to upgrade your surroundings. Better yet like some may you have come out of the pandemic with a new family member.

Here are some ways you may be able to cut moving expenses in 2023.

If you started a new job, you may not be aware of the benefits your employer may have to offer.

Many employers offer Moving benefits to their employees, and by asking your client about these benefits, you can get a better idea of what to expect. In addition, many employers have websites where you can find more information about their Moving policies. If your client is unsure about their employer’s Moving policy, be sure to suggest that they contact their HR department for more information.

Secondly, look through your local newspaper, or social media feeds. Many moving companies share discounts for moving through social media as well as clips in the local newspaper.

Another way to cut moving expenses in 2023 is to go through your clutter. There is no point of moving with items you will never use again. Nor is there a reason for moving with items if you are planning on redecorating your new home.

Finally, compare pricing between companies. This can be done on social media as well. Many moving companies have chat available. In addition, if you are not used to chatting online most moving companies offer free quotes.

