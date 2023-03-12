Another Sign of Inflation - San Diego Sits Atop The Concession Price List

San Diego Padres Top The List When it Comes to Hot Dog Prices

Say it ain't so. With Spring Training in full swing and coming off one of the best seasons in recent memory, many local San Diegans are looking forward to taking in a game at Petco Park this season.

But it's going to cost you.

As if you needed another sign San Diego was becoming less affordable, it turns out the San Diego Padres have the most expensive concessions in Major League Baseball.

In 2022, according to thehustle.co, the Padres topped the list for the most expensive hotdog at $7.50, tied only with fellow National League West team, the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres & the Giants top the list of concession prices in Major League Baseball Photo by thehustle.co via Statista.com

The Padres organization has spent quite a bit of money over the past several seasons. Superstar third baseman Manny Machado just signed an 11 year contract extension worth more than $350 million according to MLB.com.

This is in addition to a contract extension worth $340 million for shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. who will start the 2023 season on the bench due to a lingering suspension for a performance enhancing drug violation.

Xander Bogaerts is coming to San Diego, at shortstop, as a free agent with a $280 million contract.

This doesn't include the $144 million contract for disappointing first baseman, Eric Hosmer, who left the team last year after his offensive numbers were, say, lackluster.

All of this is necessary for Slam Diego to reach its full potential in 2023, and hopefully, it will. But you have to wonder if San Diego fans are subsidizing this potential NL West powerhouse.

Who's ready for baseball in San Diego? I know this writer is and will be chowing down on several $7.50 hotdogs while struggling to pay rent.