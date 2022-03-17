San Diego, CA

March Madness Dribbles Into San Diego This Week

J. Maginot

Viejas Arena at San Diego State University Will Be Home to First and Second Round Play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skh3D_0ehxMxyu00
The Round of 64 Kicks Off in San Diego.@valeriu.triboi via Twenty20

The annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, commonly known as "March Madness" kicks off this week with the first round. While the First Four has already taken place in Dayton, Ohio, San Diegans are gearing up for top-notch play March 18 & 20.

In a nail biter, Notre Dame beat Rutgers by a single basket in a double overtime win, 89 - 87, to send them into the first round in San Diego where they will face Alabama.

For Notre Dame, summoning the luck of the Irish to take the victory the day before St. Patrick's Day was especially sweet.

They will be joined by the aforementioned Alabama, Texas Tech, and Montana to fill out the West bracket. Arizona, Wright State, Seton Hall, and TCU flesh out the Southern bracket.

It was the first NCAA Tournament win for the Wright State Raiders when they beat Bryant on Wednesday to seal their ticket to San Diego. It will be a sweet return to Aztec Bowl for former SDSU head coach Scott Nagy who is hoping to secure his first win at Viejas with another team.

For its part, San Diego State University, in addition to hosting part of the early March Madness rounds, will be playing in the tournament as well. SDSU will take on Creighton in Ft. Worth Thursday, 3/17.

The Aztecs have been to the NCAA Tournament 5 previous times with lackluster results. Their last trip was in 2018. The squad for the 2020 season looked promising until the season was halted and eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the suspension, the Aztecs were ranked #4 in the country.

# SDSU# NCAA Tournament# March Madness# NCAA Basketball# Notre Dame

