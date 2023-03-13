Buffalo, NY

New Local Outreach Team Gets Half a Million Dollars in State Funding

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWaVd_0lHfZDKG00
A shot of local businesses along Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the awarding of $500,000 in funding for door-to-door outreach to homes in East Buffalo, New York to help those in the local community access various government services, programs, and benefits.

"As we continue to help the East Buffalo community recover from the horrific May 14 attack, we remain committed to addressing systemic inequities that have left many of its residents behind for decades, Hochul remarked of the funding. "We are responding to the community's concerns and working closely with the City, the County, community members and other partners to right the wrongs of the past, recognizing there is much work still to be done to build a fairer, more equitable future in Buffalo."

The outreach program will be run by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, directly providing benefits access and case management services through canvassing, local events, and in one-on-one sessions with the community.

"This is a perfect project for our community-based agency, and we are proud and energized by the opportunity to make an impact,” elaborated CEO of Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers Chandra Redfern. “We continue to reimagine services to a changing community. This project allows us to meet residents who may need assistance where they are. The focus on customer service and providing a helping hand are empowering."

Door-to-door canvassing to provide information on the services will be conducted by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc., focused on the following Buffalo zip codes: 14204, 14208, 14209, 14211, 14212, and 14215.

"Erie County is proud to partner with NYS and the City of Buffalo to better serve residents and ensure that access to needed programs and services is equitably available to all,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz noted of the outreach. “Many individuals and families are not aware of the resources that are here to help them and direct, person-to-person contact is a good way to raise that awareness. Efforts like this lead to a stronger, more resilient and better-connected community and I thank Governor Hochul for this commitment."

Staff will be trained to enable direct access for participants to New York State programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Public Assistance, STAR property tax exemptions, Medicaid, Medicare, and other Health Exchange plans and options to those in need.

"I am grateful that Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc. has been designated for this crucial project,” stated Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown of the funding. “Using $500,000 to connect East Buffalo to services is an important step in helping people draw down on resources available to them. I am hopeful this canvassing will lead to real results in the lives of East Buffalo residents and I look forward to seeing positive results."

