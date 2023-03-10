$13.3 Million to Help Update Supportive Housing for New Yorkers

A cleared lot ready for new home construction in Boston, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made available just over $13.3 million in funding for the expansion and preservation of both emergency and permanent supportive housing for New Yorkers who are currently homeless.

"These diverse projects will expand access to affordable housing, while helping provide safe, secure homes for some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers," Hochul stated of the funds. "Once completed, these structures will help bring stability to the lives of our fellow New Yorkers experiencing homelessness -- helping them build a foundation for a better future."

Awarded projects include the following: $10 million to the Salvation Army in Buffalo to construct thirty-two units with eighty beds, $3.1 million to The Bridge, Inc. in the Bronx to construct fifty-one new units, $100,000 to the Rescue Mission of Utica for emergency repairs to its fifty-nine bed emergency shelter, and another $100,000 to the United Christian Advocacy Network City Mission in Jamestown to replace an absolute shelter heating system.

"The Salvation Army in Buffalo is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Governor Hochul, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and our community supporters to build the Hope on Main Emergency Family Shelter,” remarked Salvation Army of Erie County Director of Operations Major Annette Lock of the funds. “This facility will provide a safe, secure, hopeful space where vulnerable families will not only have a warm bed and nutritious meals but can access a full array of services needed to lift themselves from crisis to stability. Funding for the construction of this new center from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program will ensure the continuation of the Salvation Army's sixty-year tradition of supporting under-resources adults and children in Erie County on their journey to finding permanent, stable housing."

Each source of funding is available through the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

"The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program plays an important role in the development of permanent supportive housing but also provides capital funding that is vital to constructing, rehabilitating and repairing emergency shelters,” Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz noted of the funding. “Governor Hochul is committed to addressing the homelessness and housing crisis in New York and projects like these are fundamental to those efforts."