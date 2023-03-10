$13.3 Million to Help Update Supportive Housing for New Yorkers

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29poEm_0lDnHNVg00
A cleared lot ready for new home construction in Boston, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made available just over $13.3 million in funding for the expansion and preservation of both emergency and permanent supportive housing for New Yorkers who are currently homeless.

"These diverse projects will expand access to affordable housing, while helping provide safe, secure homes for some of our most vulnerable New Yorkers," Hochul stated of the funds. "Once completed, these structures will help bring stability to the lives of our fellow New Yorkers experiencing homelessness -- helping them build a foundation for a better future."

Awarded projects include the following: $10 million to the Salvation Army in Buffalo to construct thirty-two units with eighty beds, $3.1 million to The Bridge, Inc. in the Bronx to construct fifty-one new units, $100,000 to the Rescue Mission of Utica for emergency repairs to its fifty-nine bed emergency shelter, and another $100,000 to the United Christian Advocacy Network City Mission in Jamestown to replace an absolute shelter heating system.

"The Salvation Army in Buffalo is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Governor Hochul, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and our community supporters to build the Hope on Main Emergency Family Shelter,” remarked Salvation Army of Erie County Director of Operations Major Annette Lock of the funds. “This facility will provide a safe, secure, hopeful space where vulnerable families will not only have a warm bed and nutritious meals but can access a full array of services needed to lift themselves from crisis to stability. Funding for the construction of this new center from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program will ensure the continuation of the Salvation Army's sixty-year tradition of supporting under-resources adults and children in Erie County on their journey to finding permanent, stable housing."

Each source of funding is available through the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

"The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program plays an important role in the development of permanent supportive housing but also provides capital funding that is vital to constructing, rehabilitating and repairing emergency shelters,” Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz noted of the funding. “Governor Hochul is committed to addressing the homelessness and housing crisis in New York and projects like these are fundamental to those efforts."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York State Office of Tempo# Homeless Assistance# Kathy Hochul# The Salvation Army# Homelessness

Comments / 5

Published by

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
3K followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Buffalo, NY

New Local Outreach Team Gets Half a Million Dollars in State Funding

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the awarding of $500,000 in funding for door-to-door outreach to homes in East Buffalo, New York to help those in the local community access various government services, programs, and benefits.

Read full story
Mayo, FL

Cricket’s Deli, Nothing to be Quiet About

For subs and salads with the best quality ingredients at a price that will not break the bank, Cricket’s Deli in Mayo, Florida is the spot to treat yourself. With a display case fully stocked with Boar’s Head meats, arguably the best deli meats out there period, Cricket’s knows how to satiate any appetite.

Read full story
Bradenton, FL

A Taste of Home at Casa Di Pizza

For the New York transplant in Florida, pizza and wings up to the ‘Buffalo standard’ can be hard to find. With origins in Buffalo, New York itself, Casa Di Pizza in Bradenton, Florida is as authentic as it gets, offering the absolute best in Buffalo classics amid a wonderland of friendly faces and Bills and Sabres sports gear.

Read full story
1 comments

Hochul Allocates $3.2 Million to Combat Opioid Addiction in High-risk Counties

As New York state continues to deal with a rise in opioid-related fatalities, with fentanyl now responsible for the majority of overdose deaths, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $3.2 million in funding to expand outreach and engagement services in high-need areas across the state.

Read full story
34 comments
Sebring, FL

A Feast of Flavors at Don Jose

For a night of lakeside dining in a festival of colors and authentic flavors, Don Jose Mexican Restaurant in Sebring, Florida cannot be beat. The atmosphere is always lively, and the service is exceptionally fast, even during the dreaded dinner rush.

Read full story
4 comments

Hochul Announces Additional HEAP Benefit to Help New Yorkers Save on Energy Cost

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the availability of a second emergency benefit through New York state’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help New Yorkers save on their home energy bills.

Read full story
51 comments
Sebring, FL

Twice the Fun at Zack’s Pizza & BBQ

For the indecisive eater, choosing between two cuisines can always be a challenge. For those in Sebring, Florida, however, that has never been a problem for those who cannot decide between BBQ and pizza, thanks to Zack’s Pizza and BBQ.

Read full story

Hochul Celebrates New $5 Million OPWDD & SUNY Partnership

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated a new partnership between the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and the State University of New York, expanding on a program that helps enable professionals to secure a microcredential directly associated with developmental disabilities support.

Read full story
Daytona Beach, FL

The Finest in Brines at The Pickle Place

The pickle has long been a foodie favorite with its iconic crunch and tendency to come in many varieties and flavors. Inside the Daytona Flea and Farmer’s Market in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Pickle Place is a restaurant that takes iconic pickles to another level, sure to drive any fan of pickles wild.

Read full story

Hochul Awards $62 Million to 14 Counties through SICG Program

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently awarded just over $62 million in funding to approximately 14 different New York state counties as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. To be administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the state program aims to enhance the public safety infrastructure and boost connectivity between counties and other vital statewide communication systems.

Read full story
11 comments
Sebring, FL

Healthy & Wholesome Bites at Nutmeg’s Cafe

For the best in healthy eats with fresh and zesty flavor, nothing beats the bowls and paninis of Nutmeg’s Cafe in Sebring, Florida. The Buddha bowls are icons at Nutmeg’s, each filled to the brim with healthy flavors sure to satisfy any hunger out there. The Rainbow bowl, for instance, features grilled chicken, boiled eggs, black beans, sunflower seeds, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli, quinoa, kale, and a fresh spring mix with the diner’s choice of dressing on top.

Read full story
3 comments

Hochul Awards $658 Million to Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently awarded just over $658 million in state funding as part of the second phase of the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program to a total of 127 different individual projects across the whole of New York state aimed at improving access to adequate healthcare, transportation, and facilities to citizens.

Read full story
18 comments
Blasdell, NY

Ribs Like No Other at BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue

Nothing packs more of a flavor punch than freshly smoked BBQ. For fans of pork in all its many distinct and tasty forms, BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue in Blasdell, New York has perfected the meat through its many years of operation in Western New York.

Read full story
23 comments

$7.6 Million to Help Improve State Animal Shelters & Human Societies

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made $7.6 million available for New York state humane societies and animal shelters’ refurbishment and improvements as part of the fifth round of funding for the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund.

Read full story
5 comments
Sebring, FL

The Outdoors are In at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden

For an evening at the bar with a lush jungle outdoor setting, Faded Bistro and Beer Garden in Sebring, Florida brings the greenery and then some. With a massive plant-adorned seating area and bar, the best of the indoors and outdoors is met with some tasty bites to eat anywhere one chooses to sit.

Read full story

Western New York to Receive Millions for Repair Aid from Extreme Winter Weather

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled statewide funding totaling $100 million across the entire state of New York to repair roads and roadway infrastructure following the recent extreme winter weather.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Vibrant Bites Abound at Hot Taco Street Taqueria

There is nothing quite like the satisfying crunch of a taco. The blend of fresh veggies, melted cheese, and zesty flavors all around make them an icon. For some of the crunchiest, freshest, and all around best tacos around, and some amazingly vibrant atmosphere to match, Hot Taco Street Taqueria in Orlando, Florida is the place to be.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in Grants

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed that applications are now available for the East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program, a $3 million program that aims to provide grants of $5,000-$50,000 each to eligible small businesses in East Buffalo bounded by the following streets/highways: NYS Route 33, NY Route 198, Main Street, North Street, Michigan Avenue, and Goodell Street.

Read full story
4 comments
Homestead, FL

A World of Wonder at Robert is Here

For over sixty years now, Robert is Here fruit stand and market in Homestead, Florida has been an icon as both a gateway to the Everglades and for their truly incredible and unique beverage offerings. Referred to online as the ‘Disney World of fruit stands,’ Robert is Here is quite a world all its own with the amazing variety they have to offer.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy