Hochul Allocates $3.2 Million to Combat Opioid Addiction in High-risk Counties

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qDFs_0l8emwjF00
A shot of Northwest Arena in downtown Jamestown, New York in Chautauqua county.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

As New York state continues to deal with a rise in opioid-related fatalities, with fentanyl now responsible for the majority of overdose deaths, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $3.2 million in funding to expand outreach and engagement services in high-need areas across the state.

"My administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to help struggling individuals receive the supportive services they need,” Hochul remarked of the funding. "By investing in innovative outpatient treatment programs and services in underserved locations, we are ensuring that we deliver equitable access to live-saving treatment for those who need it most."

To be administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the funding will expand harm reduction and treatment services to existing and integrated outpatient providers, as well as certified community behavioral health service providers, expanding overdose education and prevention training in the process.

"Meeting people where they are and providing individualized, person-centered care is an important aspect of our approach to care for addiction in New York State,” noted New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham of the funding. “Thanks to the settlement funding coming to the state, we will be able to better address barriers that keep some people from seeking care and meet them where they are to support their health and well-being."

The high-need areas designated by the funding include the following counties: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Southern Delaware, Ulster, Otsego, Northern Delaware, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Essex, and Warren, with each county able to apply for a total of up to $400,000 on their applications.

"At Governor Hochul's direction, we are constantly extending and improving our services and supports to help those who have been affected by the addiction and overdose crisis,” New York State Department of Health Acting Commissioner James McDonald stated of the funding. “I commend the Governor for her support of these engagement and outreach initiatives, which enable us to broaden the range of addiction treatment service in New York State."

As it stands currently, the state of New York is set to still receive just over $2 billion from various opioid manufacturers settlements, secured by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

"Governor Hochul is working to eliminate healthcare inequities and increase access to care for all New Yorkers,” said New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan of the funding. “The funding opportunities announced today by OASAS will help people in underserved, high-needs areas get the treatment they need, but would otherwise have difficulty obtaining. These are important initiatives that will save lives and help people get the services they need to recover from addiction."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Funding# Kathy Hochul# Opioids# Outreach# Addiction

Comments / 34

Published by

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
3K followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

$13.3 Million to Help Update Supportive Housing for New Yorkers

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made available just over $13.3 million in funding for the expansion and preservation of both emergency and permanent supportive housing for New Yorkers who are currently homeless.

Read full story
4 comments
Bradenton, FL

A Taste of Home at Casa Di Pizza

For the New York transplant in Florida, pizza and wings up to the ‘Buffalo standard’ can be hard to find. With origins in Buffalo, New York itself, Casa Di Pizza in Bradenton, Florida is as authentic as it gets, offering the absolute best in Buffalo classics amid a wonderland of friendly faces and Bills and Sabres sports gear.

Read full story
1 comments
Sebring, FL

A Feast of Flavors at Don Jose

For a night of lakeside dining in a festival of colors and authentic flavors, Don Jose Mexican Restaurant in Sebring, Florida cannot be beat. The atmosphere is always lively, and the service is exceptionally fast, even during the dreaded dinner rush.

Read full story
4 comments

Hochul Announces Additional HEAP Benefit to Help New Yorkers Save on Energy Cost

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the availability of a second emergency benefit through New York state’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help New Yorkers save on their home energy bills.

Read full story
51 comments
Sebring, FL

Twice the Fun at Zack’s Pizza & BBQ

For the indecisive eater, choosing between two cuisines can always be a challenge. For those in Sebring, Florida, however, that has never been a problem for those who cannot decide between BBQ and pizza, thanks to Zack’s Pizza and BBQ.

Read full story

Hochul Celebrates New $5 Million OPWDD & SUNY Partnership

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated a new partnership between the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and the State University of New York, expanding on a program that helps enable professionals to secure a microcredential directly associated with developmental disabilities support.

Read full story
Daytona Beach, FL

The Finest in Brines at The Pickle Place

The pickle has long been a foodie favorite with its iconic crunch and tendency to come in many varieties and flavors. Inside the Daytona Flea and Farmer’s Market in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Pickle Place is a restaurant that takes iconic pickles to another level, sure to drive any fan of pickles wild.

Read full story

Hochul Awards $62 Million to 14 Counties through SICG Program

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently awarded just over $62 million in funding to approximately 14 different New York state counties as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. To be administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the state program aims to enhance the public safety infrastructure and boost connectivity between counties and other vital statewide communication systems.

Read full story
11 comments
Sebring, FL

Healthy & Wholesome Bites at Nutmeg’s Cafe

For the best in healthy eats with fresh and zesty flavor, nothing beats the bowls and paninis of Nutmeg’s Cafe in Sebring, Florida. The Buddha bowls are icons at Nutmeg’s, each filled to the brim with healthy flavors sure to satisfy any hunger out there. The Rainbow bowl, for instance, features grilled chicken, boiled eggs, black beans, sunflower seeds, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli, quinoa, kale, and a fresh spring mix with the diner’s choice of dressing on top.

Read full story
3 comments

Hochul Awards $658 Million to Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently awarded just over $658 million in state funding as part of the second phase of the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program to a total of 127 different individual projects across the whole of New York state aimed at improving access to adequate healthcare, transportation, and facilities to citizens.

Read full story
18 comments
Blasdell, NY

Ribs Like No Other at BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue

Nothing packs more of a flavor punch than freshly smoked BBQ. For fans of pork in all its many distinct and tasty forms, BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue in Blasdell, New York has perfected the meat through its many years of operation in Western New York.

Read full story
23 comments

$7.6 Million to Help Improve State Animal Shelters & Human Societies

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made $7.6 million available for New York state humane societies and animal shelters’ refurbishment and improvements as part of the fifth round of funding for the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund.

Read full story
5 comments
Sebring, FL

The Outdoors are In at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden

For an evening at the bar with a lush jungle outdoor setting, Faded Bistro and Beer Garden in Sebring, Florida brings the greenery and then some. With a massive plant-adorned seating area and bar, the best of the indoors and outdoors is met with some tasty bites to eat anywhere one chooses to sit.

Read full story

Western New York to Receive Millions for Repair Aid from Extreme Winter Weather

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled statewide funding totaling $100 million across the entire state of New York to repair roads and roadway infrastructure following the recent extreme winter weather.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Vibrant Bites Abound at Hot Taco Street Taqueria

There is nothing quite like the satisfying crunch of a taco. The blend of fresh veggies, melted cheese, and zesty flavors all around make them an icon. For some of the crunchiest, freshest, and all around best tacos around, and some amazingly vibrant atmosphere to match, Hot Taco Street Taqueria in Orlando, Florida is the place to be.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in Grants

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently revealed that applications are now available for the East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program, a $3 million program that aims to provide grants of $5,000-$50,000 each to eligible small businesses in East Buffalo bounded by the following streets/highways: NYS Route 33, NY Route 198, Main Street, North Street, Michigan Avenue, and Goodell Street.

Read full story
4 comments
Homestead, FL

A World of Wonder at Robert is Here

For over sixty years now, Robert is Here fruit stand and market in Homestead, Florida has been an icon as both a gateway to the Everglades and for their truly incredible and unique beverage offerings. Referred to online as the ‘Disney World of fruit stands,’ Robert is Here is quite a world all its own with the amazing variety they have to offer.

Read full story
6 comments
Oriskany, NY

Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete Training

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the completion of training for just over eight thousand federal public safety officials at the State Preparedness Training Center (SPTC) in total in 2022 in Oriskany, New York, under the supervision of the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. The students come from law enforcement, emergency management, and fire service backgrounds, being the first group to complete the training following a sixteen-month pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
4 comments
Pembroke Pines, FL

Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling King

The complexity and craftsmanship of soup dumplings continues to exemplify the sheer artistry one can bring to cuisine. For out of this world good dumplings, at a price that will not break the bank, head on down to Dumpling King in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy