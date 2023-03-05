Hochul Allocates $3.2 Million to Combat Opioid Addiction in High-risk Counties

A shot of Northwest Arena in downtown Jamestown, New York in Chautauqua county. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

As New York state continues to deal with a rise in opioid-related fatalities, with fentanyl now responsible for the majority of overdose deaths, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $3.2 million in funding to expand outreach and engagement services in high-need areas across the state.

"My administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to help struggling individuals receive the supportive services they need,” Hochul remarked of the funding. "By investing in innovative outpatient treatment programs and services in underserved locations, we are ensuring that we deliver equitable access to live-saving treatment for those who need it most."

To be administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the funding will expand harm reduction and treatment services to existing and integrated outpatient providers, as well as certified community behavioral health service providers, expanding overdose education and prevention training in the process.

"Meeting people where they are and providing individualized, person-centered care is an important aspect of our approach to care for addiction in New York State,” noted New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham of the funding. “Thanks to the settlement funding coming to the state, we will be able to better address barriers that keep some people from seeking care and meet them where they are to support their health and well-being."

The high-need areas designated by the funding include the following counties: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Southern Delaware, Ulster, Otsego, Northern Delaware, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Essex, and Warren, with each county able to apply for a total of up to $400,000 on their applications.

"At Governor Hochul's direction, we are constantly extending and improving our services and supports to help those who have been affected by the addiction and overdose crisis,” New York State Department of Health Acting Commissioner James McDonald stated of the funding. “I commend the Governor for her support of these engagement and outreach initiatives, which enable us to broaden the range of addiction treatment service in New York State."

As it stands currently, the state of New York is set to still receive just over $2 billion from various opioid manufacturers settlements, secured by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

"Governor Hochul is working to eliminate healthcare inequities and increase access to care for all New Yorkers,” said New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan of the funding. “The funding opportunities announced today by OASAS will help people in underserved, high-needs areas get the treatment they need, but would otherwise have difficulty obtaining. These are important initiatives that will save lives and help people get the services they need to recover from addiction."