The Finest in Brines at The Pickle Place

A shot of the line at The Pickle Place inside the Daytona Flea and Farmer’s Market in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The pickle has long been a foodie favorite with its iconic crunch and tendency to come in many varieties and flavors. Inside the Daytona Flea and Farmer’s Market in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Pickle Place is a restaurant that takes iconic pickles to another level, sure to drive any fan of pickles wild.

All the pickles come four dollars per pint or seven dollars per quart, an incredible value for some truly unique and tasty products, like the iconic Ranchero, a crisp dill pickle with a hint of ranch. For fans of heat, there is also the Spicy Ranchero, and the Casper which is made with ghost pepper. The king of heat, however, is the Scorture, a peppery and exceptionally hot pickle made with the Trinidadian scorpion pepper (a two million point pepper on the Scoville heat scale).

Another cool and healthy offering at The Pickle Place are their keto-friendly sweet pickles. The Dutch Pickle is one such creation, a sweet and spicy sugar-free pickle made with tabasco sauce and Splenda, while the Sweet Dill-Lites offers a simpler sweet dill pickle made with just Splenda.

There are many favorites out there, but one that for sure stands out is the Pucker Sours, a very sour dill pickle sure to make one’s mouth pucker. The Ginger Snaps pickles are much-loved too, a traditional hot pickle made with fresh ginger, while the Salt and Vinegar lives up to its name splendidly. The Ball Parks pickle is another cool sour dill variant with a mustard finish, while the old barrel dill Pickle on a Stick has some classic ballpark vibes all its own too.