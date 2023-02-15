Ribs Like No Other at BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue

A shot of the front entrance of BW's Smokin' Barrels Barbecue in Blasdell, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Nothing packs more of a flavor punch than freshly smoked BBQ. For fans of pork in all its many distinct and tasty forms, BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue in Blasdell, New York has perfected the meat through its many years of operation in Western New York.

The ribs are the icon to try at BW’s, available in quarter, half, and full rack options, charbroiled perfectly tender until they are falling off the bone and drizzled with the smoky and savory house BBQ sauce. Part of the ‘from the pit’ section of the menu, each rib dinner comes with the diner’s choice of two sides too.

“BW’s has the best ribs anywhere in Western New York,” said local Orchard Park resident and BW’s diner Kyle Richards. “When they say they are so tender they fall off the bone, that is no joke my dude. There is no more satisfying feeling than chomping down on one of those bad boys and taking in all the smoky and sweet BBQ goodness.”

Likewise in the pit, the chicken is juicy and tender, and comes in quarter and half options, as well as in chicken and rib combos with those iconic ribs. There are also pulled pork and smoked brisket plates on the menu too for fans of handhelds with all that same smoky charbroiled goodness.

For those who simply cannot decide, have no fear, because the barbecue plate covers it all. Featuring a quarter chicken, two ribs, pulled pork, and smoked brisket, the barbecue plate is a mammoth serving of epic flavor sure to satiate any appetite.