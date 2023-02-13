$7.6 Million to Help Improve State Animal Shelters & Human Societies

J.M. Lesinski

A shot of Boston, New York's town hall park, headquarters of the town of Boston animal control.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made $7.6 million available for New York state humane societies and animal shelters’ refurbishment and improvements as part of the fifth round of funding for the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund.

"Our Companion Animal Capital Fund has made a real difference to shelters across New York State, and the animals in their care," Hochul remarked of the funding. "I'm proud to announce this latest round of funding, which will continue to build on the great work of this program, and most importantly help our animals stay happy and healthy as they await their forever homes."

A first-of-its-kind program overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Companion Animal Capital Fund focuses on offsetting the costs of capital projects that help improve animal facilities and reduce overall operating costs at them.

"When the Companion Animal Capital Fund began, we knew it would make a real difference at animal shelters throughout the state,” stated Libby Post, Executive Director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation of the funding. “With the awards from this RFP, New York will have invested $28 million to improve the lives of homeless companion animals who are cared for in a shelter. Governor Hochul recognized the importance of these funds when she included $5 million in her first Executive Budget. Our legislative champions, Assembly members Deborah Glick and State Senator Joe Addabbo, shepherded an additional $3 million through the budget processes in their respective houses. This round will add to the 51 shelters and countless animals that have already benefited from this crucial funding and will go a long way to enriching the lives of those we care for each and every day."

