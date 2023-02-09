Western New York to Receive Millions for Repair Aid from Extreme Winter Weather

A shot of the W 3rd Street bridge over the Chadokoin River in Jamestown, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled statewide funding totaling $100 million across the entire state of New York to repair roads and roadway infrastructure following the recent extreme winter weather.

"We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers," Hochul stated of the funding. "New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities."

Of the funding, the Western New York region received the following: $1.5 million to the towns of Cambria, Pendleton and Lockport to resurface Route 270 from the Erie county line to Route 31, $2.44 million to the towns of Ashford and Ellicottville to resurface Route 219 from north of the Irish Hill Road intersection to the 219 Expressway Northbound ramp at Peters Road, $1.9 million to the towns of Chautauqua and Ellery and the village of Mayville to resurface Route 430 from Route 394 to Long Point Road, $650,000 to the town of Evans to resurface Route 20 from Eden-Evans Center Road to Sturgeon Point Road, $2.2 million to the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna to resurface the Buffalo Skyway from Kane Street to the Buffalo Skyway Bridge, $366,000 to Lewiston to resurface Route 18 from the off-ramps at Route 104 to the on-ramps at Route 104, $841,000 to Lewiston to resurface Route 104 from Model City Road to Dickersonville Road, $1.1 million to Newfane and Somerset to resurface Route 18 from Hess Road to Route 148, and $1.3 million to the towns of Independence and Willing to resurface Route 248A from the Pennsylvania state line to Route 248.

"Weather in New York is getting more intense more often, necessitating the need for vital and timely maintenance of our infrastructure,” remarked New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez of the funding. “Governor Hochul understands the critical need to keep our infrastructure in a state of good repair, and this funding will renew vital travel corridors across the state while restoring hundreds of miles of roads to help them better withstand Mother Nature's challenges."