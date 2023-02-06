Vibrant Bites Abound at Hot Taco Street Taqueria

A shot of the front entrance of Hot Taco Street Taqueria in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

There is nothing quite like the satisfying crunch of a taco. The blend of fresh veggies, melted cheese, and zesty flavors all around make them an icon. For some of the crunchiest, freshest, and all around best tacos around, and some amazingly vibrant atmosphere to match, Hot Taco Street Taqueria in Orlando, Florida is the place to be.

A shot of the booths and drink station at Hot Taco Street Taqueria. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The La Chingona burger is a menu highlight for certain. The only burger on the menu, this fusion dish is packed full of epic flavor, featuring shredded house cheeses, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and a fried egg on top. For the best in classic Mexican and American, the combination simply cannot be beat.

The La Chingona burger from Hot Taco Street Taqueria. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Each unique taco at Hot Taco comes in packs of two, with a mix and match option available, and a taco box of ten for a larger or shareable option. Each taco pair also comes standard with rice and beans on the side, with the exception of the pescado, camaron, and pulpo a la brasa varieties. A personal favorite is the pork belly tacos, which come with roasted pork belly, pico de gallo, dried ancho and adobo peppers, and avocado for the perfect blend of spice and savory.

The chicken chimichanga from Hot Taco Street Taqueria. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For the burrito-lovers, the choice is the Cali-burrito, which comes with a choice of protein, French fries, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican rice, guacamole, and romaine lettuce standard. The chimichanga is another amazing option too, deep-fried to perfection and stuffed with a choice of protein, Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and a topping of jalapeno queso, lettuce, and crema.