Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete Training

J.M. Lesinski

A shot of the Boston Fire Company in Boston, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the completion of training for just over eight thousand federal public safety officials at the State Preparedness Training Center (SPTC) in total in 2022 in Oriskany, New York, under the supervision of the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. The students come from law enforcement, emergency management, and fire service backgrounds, being the first group to complete the training following a sixteen-month pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Public Safety is my administration's top priority, and the State's world-class training facility in the Mohawk Valley works year-round to enhance response capabilities for thousands of New York's first responders and emergency personnel," Hochul stated of the training. "We will continue to open our doors at the SPTC throughout the year in 2023 and beyond to any public safety agency - providing essential services and training that will help keep New Yorkers safe."

The SPTC offers a dynamic range of training opportunities to state, federal, and local agencies, including high-performance scenario-based exercises like swift water and flood rescue simulations, collapsed building rescues, etc. The facility is currently in its sixteenth year of operation.

"Part of the core mission at the Division is delivering quality training to New York's public safety and emergency management officials,” remarked Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray. “New York's risk profile is becoming more diverse each year, which means our State's public safety partners must be trained to respond to a huge variety of emergency scenarios. I encourage New York's public safety professionals to take advantage of all the courses the SPTC has to offer in 2023."

