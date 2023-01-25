SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January

A shot of Mike's Steaks in Buffalo, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made the announcement that all New York state citizens currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving the maximum benefits for the month of January, which is estimated to bring approximately $234 million in federal funding to the local state economy.

"These temporary additional food benefits have helped hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers avoid food insecurity at a time when so many are struggling with household budgets that have been stretched thin," Hochul remarked of the funding. "This assistance has helped New York's recovery from the pandemic by helping families and individuals put healthy, nutritious food on the table -- providing much needed relief to New Yorkers."

The assistance will be provided via the usual SNAP supplement to recipients and will continue to be overseen by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA).

"SNAP is an effective tool in addressing food insecurity and these monthly supplements have had a tremendous impact on New Yorkers in need throughout the pandemic and its immediate aftermath,” stated New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz of the funding. “These additional SNAP benefits have been invaluable in ensuring individuals and families could better cope with rising food costs and access the food they need."

Emergency supplemental benefits originally began in April of 2020 for those households receiving less than the benefit max per month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Governor Hochul's announcement today of additional food assistance for households participating in SNAP is a win for working families and strengthens our efforts to support those who are most in need throughout our communities and around the state,” New York State Representative Adriano Espaillat noted of the funding. “Providing this much-needed relief will help ensure 2.8 million New Yorkers are able to make ends meet and have the support they need and deserve."