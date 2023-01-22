The Perfect Blend at A Touch of Italy

A shot of A Touch of Italy restaurant in Tonawanda, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For the best in homestyle Italian cooking and a casual, comfortable atmosphere for the whole family, nobody does it better in Tonawanda, New York than A Touch of Italy. Well-known for their pasta staples and pizza pies, A Touch of Italy brings the perfect blend of spices to every dish served.

The chicken parmesan is an exceptional creation, lightly breaded for the perfect balance and fried up crispy, before being covered in a rich homestyle tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. For another stellar dish, the chicken margherita features succulent ham, fresh eggplant, and a double serving of chicken topped with mozzarella cheese in a light butter and wine sauce.

The chicken entrees, as well as each dinner entree on the menu, comes with a side of pasta, chef salad, and house bread standard. The pasta is the perfect tenderness and the ideal complement to those homestyle plates, like the eggplant parmigiana, which comes thinly sliced in the restaurant’s homestyle tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

“I absolutely love the lasagna at A Touch of Italy,” remarked local Buffalo resident and A Touch of Italy diner Sabrina Fox. “The pasta is cooked perfectly, the sauce has just the right balance and kick, and it just looks so pretty slicing into those gooey delicious layers.”

For shareables, the Sicilian-style pizza is a must-try crowd favorite. With a thicker, square crust compared to that of the New York style pizza, the Sicilian-style comes custom to order, with The Works being the only staple specialty pie, and boy oh boy is it chock full of savory goodness and flavor.