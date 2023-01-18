Key Colony Beach, FL

The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bk2ms_0kICnH6J00
A shot of the front entrance of El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant in Key Colony Beach, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

Nothing accompanies a day at the beach like a margarita and fine Latin cuisine. Down in the Florida Keys, El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant in Key Colony Beach, Florida has a menu full of wholesome, rich flavors at a price that simply cannot be beat for the tropical locale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFYCV_0kICnH6J00
The steak chimichanga from El Molcajete.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

The chimichanga is an explosion of fried deliciousness, available in chicken or steak varieties, and topped with sour cream, red salsa, and guacamole. Always served with a side of refried beans and rice, the crispy shell is the perfect complement to the melted cheese and beans inside.

The burrito supreme is always a good choice too at El Molcajete, featuring guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, and cheese in the full variety of house proteins: azada, al pastor, and pollo. The size of the burrito is really something to behold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBPV5_0kICnH6J00
The steak burrito supreme from El Molcajete.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

The enchiladas are another beauty of the menu, especially the superbly done enmoladas chicken enchiladas in mole sauce. The a la jardinera enchiladas feature chicken, jalapenos, Mexican sour cream, cheeses, and lettuce with choice of red or green sauce for a spicy option, while the suiza de pollo enchiladas feature mozzarella cheese, chicken, and lettuce with the same choice of red or green for a more savory option too.

For fans of sizzling plates, the fajitas at El Molcajete are another awesome option too. The fajita mixtas offer the best of both worlds with the steak and chicken protein options, for the same price as the steak by itself. No matter the plate, everyone will be sure savor the flavor.

