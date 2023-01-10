Hochul Celebrates First Solar Energy Siting Permits of 2023

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAWol_0k95eR0G00
A shot of the 219 expressway on a sunny day in Orchard Park, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the New York State Office of Renewable Energy’s issuance of three siting permits capable of delivering clean energy to more than 69,000 New York homes for a period of roughly 20 years.

"Accelerating the development of renewable energy is a top priority to ensure we reach our climate goals, create jobs, and spur economic development across the state," Hochul stated of the permits. "We're cementing our position as a national leader in climate action, and these investments will help create a clean and healthy New York where future generations can thrive."

The three siting permits, which are estimated to total a combined 309 MW of renewable energy are for the Homer Solar Energy Center, a 90 MW Solar Electric Generating Facility in the towns of Homer, Cortlandville, and Solon in Cortland county, Tracy Solar, a 119 MW Solar Electric Generating Facility in the towns of Orleans and Clayton in Jefferson county, and Riverside Solar, a 100 MW Solar Electric Generating Facility located in the towns of Lyme and Brownville, also in Jefferson county.

"The success of the § 94-c siting process is attributed to staff at ORES and its partner State agencies, as well as all involved stakeholders including local officials, community members, environmental groups, labor unions and the clean energy industry dedicated to building a cleaner, more resilient New York,” noted Office of Renewable Energy Siting Executive Director Houtan Moaveni of the permits. “This process stands as a regulatory model to make the clean energy transition happen efficiently and effectively to meet our carbon-emission reduction targets, while ensuring robust protection of our natural resources and consideration of all pertinent social, economic, and environmental factors."

With the three new permits, New York state has now approved a total of 20 major renewable energy projects since 2021.

"Investing in renewable energy is critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and easing the strain on energy grids here in New York and across the nation, and I am pleased to see these three important projects approved,” New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Basil Seggos remarked of the permits. “To achieve New York's nation-leading climate requirements outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, we must continue to make strides to reach our ultimate goal of 100 percent zero-emission electricity through commitments to renewable sources such as solar."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Renewable Energy# Kathy Hochul# Green Energy# Solar# Permits

Comments / 21

Published by

I have worked as a professional journalist for over five years now, covering the arts, music, food, politics, and culture up and down both coasts of the United States. I have a B.A. in English from SUNY Fredonia with minors in Psychology and Creative Writing, as well as an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from California State University, Fresno.

Buffalo, NY
2K followers

More from J.M. Lesinski

Buffalo, NY

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.

Read full story
Daytona Beach, FL

The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant Subs

For the best in cold cuts, hot subs, and hoagies in general, Larry’s Giant Subs in Daytona Beach, Florida has it all. Boasting New York-style subs this far south is no easy feat, but wow is this chain onto something with their epic number of options, stellar bread, and general great value.

Read full story
Royal Palm Beach, FL

All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & Bar

For authentic Mexican cuisine in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, nothing beats the savory, wholesome goodness of Chela's Mexican Restaurant & Bar. With a massive menu featuring everything in a tortilla under the sun, Chela’s is sure to have something for everyone.

Read full story
3 comments

New York State Police Issue Over 32,000 Tickets During National DWI Crackdown

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made public the statistics from the New York State Police’s contribution to the National DWI Crackdown which began on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and went to New Year's Day on Sunday, January 1, 2023. In total, state police investigated 4,417 accidents (eight of which included fatalities), issued 32,934 tickets, and arrested 453 people for DWI.

Read full story
4 comments
Lake Wales, FL

The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood

A shot of Lake Pierce from the deck of Cherry Pocket Steak 'n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. Nothing quite wraps up a day on the water like some fresh surf and turf. Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida has both, alongside an amazing array of appetizers and some of the best mixed drinks south of Disney World.

Read full story
2 comments

Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.

Read full story
8 comments
Amherst, NY

A Melody of Flavors at Wok and Roll

A shot of the front entrance of Wok & Roll in Amherst, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For freshness and color that pop on every plate, Wok and Roll in Amherst, New York is the best place for a bright and filling meal. In addition to offering the best in fresh ingredients, Wok and Roll offers a number of gluten-free items on their menu, a rarity for those with more restrictive diets in Western New York.

Read full story
1 comments

New Legislation Bolsters State Conservation Efforts, Sets Ambitious Land and Water Goal

A shot of winter weather bearing down on Fredonia, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed a landmark piece of legislation that builds on New York state’s existing conservation goals and simultaneously aims to conserve roughly thirty percent of U.S. water and land by the year 2030.

Read full story
2 comments
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing Company

A shot of the bar area at Royal Palm Brewing Company in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For an evening of sampling the best of craft and local beers from across the Sunshine State, Royal Palm Brewing Company in Royal Palm Beach, Florida is a hidden gem. Featuring incredible deals on drafts, flights, etc. with some of the best food in the Palm Beach area, Royal Palm Brewing Company will make any dinner experience memorable.

Read full story
1 comments

Hochul Signs Legislation to Establish Blue Alert System

A shot of the Idylwood Resort apartment complex in Buffalo, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law bill S.772A/A.6318B, which will officially establish a Blue Alert system designed to aid law enforcement in the IDing, locating, and apprehending of individuals suspected of killing or injuring police officers.

Read full story
Williamsville, NY

The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s Cafe

A shot of the front entrance of Romeo and Juliet's Cafe in Williamsville, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. The satisfying crunch and melty composition of the panini makes it a wholesome, delicious lunch. Getting the panini just right takes finesse to ensure their structural integrity. At Romeo and Juliet’s Cafe in Williamsville, New York, the panini is done just so, with artful interpretations sure to please any pallet.

Read full story
Jamestown, NY

WNY Region Travel Corridor Gets New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

A shot of downtown Jamestown, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled the deployment of several new electric vehicle fast-chargers along the Southern Tier and Western New York regions. The sites currently include Jamestown, Salamanca, and Bath, with plans to expand into Olean, Friendship, Castle Creek, and Hancock as well, which will vastly improve the charging infrastructure along critical interstates like I86.

Read full story
Royal Palm Beach, FL

The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & Sushi

The ginger salad from Koizi in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For an all-you-can-eat sushi experience that is sure to leave one mind-blown, Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill in Royal Palm Beach, Florida is the best of the best. The gorgeous ambience and massive menu are sure to please any diner of any age, while it is also one of only a few places currently utilizing robot waiters, giving it a sleek and modern touch too.

Read full story

New York State Forest Rangers Welcome 38 to Ranks

A shot of the baseball fields at Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently congratulated the 38 newest graduates of the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers at their official graduation ceremony. Following the ceremony, recruits were assigned their patrol areas and officially joined the ranks of Forest Rangers in New York state.

Read full story
Depew, NY

Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good Times

A shot of the front of Tully's Good Times restaurant in Depew, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best chicken fingers in Western New York, everybody knows to go to Tully’s Good Times. Whether one is at the bar for some local sports action or at a booth out with the family for a night, Tully’s in Depew, New York is a vibrant locale with many great options on the menu.

Read full story
1 comments
Buffalo, NY

213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving Weekend

A shot of Kensington Avenue in Buffalo, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made public the results of the New York State Police’s 2023 Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign. Troopers arrested a total of 213 individuals for impaired driving and investigated a total of 927 accidents, three of which were fatal.

Read full story
2 comments

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica to Return in January

Paco Osuna and Nicole Moudaber perform at The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2020.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Elena Yec and The BPM Festival. After two years of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, The BPM Festival: Costa Rica will make its long-awaited return to the coast of Tamarindo for its triumphant sophomore edition. The festival will start on January 25th and will go until January 29th, 2023, for a five-day celebration full of amazing house, electronic, and techno artists.

Read full story
Spring Hill, FL

Burritos for All at Coyote Rojo

A shot of the front entrance of Coyote Rojo in Spring Hill, Florida.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. For a festive dining environment and some of the best quality and value Mexican cuisine in Spring Hill, Florida, Coyote Rojo is a must. Featuring a full photo menu complete with descriptions of each plate, Coyote Rojo is the ideal place for folks who like to visualize before they order.

Read full story
3 comments
Buffalo, NY

Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime Legislation

A shot of the intersection at Harlem and Maryvale Roads in Buffalo, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed two pieces of legislation, S.6570/A.1202 and S.123A/A.5913A, in an effort to prevent hate crimes and bolster education efforts on the matter.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy