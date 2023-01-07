New York State Police Issue Over 32,000 Tickets During National DWI Crackdown

A shot of downtown Jamestown, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made public the statistics from the New York State Police’s contribution to the National DWI Crackdown which began on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and went to New Year's Day on Sunday, January 1, 2023. In total, state police investigated 4,417 accidents (eight of which included fatalities), issued 32,934 tickets, and arrested 453 people for DWI.

"I thank the State Police and local law enforcement for their continued efforts to get dangerous drivers off the roads and protect all New Yorkers," Hochul stated of the crackdown. "We will not stand for the preventable tragedies that are caused by impaired and reckless drivers, and we will continue our aggressive enforcement measures to make the roads safe for all who use them."

The campaign utilized extra DWI patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and the use of both traditional and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) police vehicles throughout the period of enforcement.

"These numbers are another sign that these efforts are working to keep our streets and highways safe,” noted Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder of the crackdown. “We are always proud to partner with state and local law enforcement on these campaigns, and to continue to push the message to motorists and passengers alike - if you are going to be out and celebrating, make a plan and get yourself and everyone else home safely. It's simple to do and can make all the difference."

By the numbers, troop A in Western NY issued 843 speeding tickets, had 36 DWI arrests, issued 78 distracted driving tickets, 67 seat belt tickets, and 13 move over tickets totaling 2,597 tickets overall, troop B in North Country issued 681 speeding tickets, had 22 DWI arrests, issued 21 distracted driving tickets, 42 seat belt tickets, and 28 move over tickets totaling 2,204 tickets overall, troop C in Southern Tier issued 898 speeding tickets, had 23 DWI arrests, issued 55 distracted driving tickets, 36 seat belt tickets, and 29 move over tickets totaling 2,369 total tickets, troop D in Central NY issued 753 speeding tickets, had 41 DWI arrests, issued 62 distracted driving tickets, 124 seat belt tickets, and 11 move over tickets totaling 2,945 total tickets, and troop E in Finger Lakes issued 917 speeding tickets, had 33 DWI arrests, issued 60 distracted driving tickets, 135 seat belt tickets, and 19 move over tickets totaling 3,302 total tickets.

"One of the mission priorities of the New York State Police is to improve highway safety by focusing on reducing drunk and impaired driving crashes,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli remarked of the crackdown. “Through our recent enforcement efforts, as well the work Troopers do on a daily basis, we have made our roadways safer for the public. The New York State Police urges motorists to make safety their top priority as well to help reduce these crashes. Our message is simple: Don't drink and drive. By being proactive, we can reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents caused by drunk and impaired driving."

By the numbers, troop F in Upper Hudson Valley issued 1,271 speeding tickets, had 87 DWI arrests, issued 140 distracted driving tickets, 131 seat belt tickets, and 27 move over tickets totaling 3,138 total tickets, troop G in the Capital Region issued 1,008 speeding tickets, had 39 DWI arrests, issued 94 distracted driving tickets, 38 seat belt tickets, and 48 move over tickets totaling 2,690 total tickets, troop K in Lower Hudson Valley issued 1,911 speeding tickets, had 76 DWI arrests, issued 108 distracted driving tickets, 85 seat belt tickets, and 35 move over tickets totaling 4,122 total tickets, troop L in Long Island issued 845 speeding tickets, had 49 DWI arrests, issued 134 distracted driving tickets, 75 seat belt tickets, and 3 move over tickets totaling 2,931 total tickets, troop NYC in New York City issued 262 speeding tickets, had 11 DWI arrests, issued 53 distracted driving tickets, 56 seat belt tickets, and 2 move over tickets totaling 1,831 total tickets, and troop T in NYS Thruway issued 1,916 speeding tickets, had 36 DWI arrests, issued 107 distracted driving tickets, 127 seat belt tickets, and 101 move over tickets totaling 4,805 total tickets.