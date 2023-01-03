The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood

A shot of Lake Pierce from the deck of Cherry Pocket Steak 'n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Nothing quite wraps up a day on the water like some fresh surf and turf. Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood in Lake Wales, Florida has both, alongside an amazing array of appetizers and some of the best mixed drinks south of Disney World.

One of the seafood highlights is the beer battered shrimp, which comes golden fried in a luscious fluffy coating with a tangy and freshly made house cocktail sauce. The shrimp are massive, iconic gulf shrimp and are sure to fill one up. The bar area also does a special peel and eat shrimp, in addition to a number of other excellent shrimp dishes.

The beer battered shrimp from Cherry Pocket. Photo by Photo by J.M Lesinski

The catfish is another exceptional seafood offering, available fried, grilled, or blackened, as well as on a sandwich with fries. The batter on the fried catfish is divine, perfectly seasoned with pepper and just the right touch of spice to bring the heat but not burn down the house.

The catfish from Cherry Pocket. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The steak at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood is seared up fresh and charred to perfection. The strip steak is a solid value no matter how you slice it, while the twelve ounce ribeye is a favorite too. The steak diane is a must-try for any first-timer though, featuring sauteed mushrooms and the tangiest, juiciest black pepper butter sauce.

For appetizers, the fried cheese curds are the absolute best. The white cheddar cheese curds are sourced from Wisconsin, lightly hand breaded with fresh garlic and parsley, and come with a side of house marinara sauce. The crispy shell is the perfect texture and the cheese inside is gooey and delicious.

The fried cheese curds from Cherry Pocket. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

Make sure to try the amazing house gumbo too. The Louisiana dark roux style of gumbo is rich and wholesome at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n Seafood, featuring the signature andouille sausage with that perfect snap, veggies, and dirty rice on the bottom for that perfect spicy finish.