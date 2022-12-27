A Melody of Flavors at Wok and Roll

A shot of the front entrance of Wok & Roll in Amherst, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For freshness and color that pop on every plate, Wok and Roll in Amherst, New York is the best place for a bright and filling meal. In addition to offering the best in fresh ingredients, Wok and Roll offers a number of gluten-free items on their menu, a rarity for those with more restrictive diets in Western New York.

The mango chicken is an exceptional spin on the classic, featuring onions, green peppers, white meat chicken, and mango in a tangy sauce; same goes for the mango shrimp for seafood lovers. The blend of sweet with the crunch of the crispy chicken is an explosion of flavor.

“I have been to so many Chinese restaurants all across Western New York and I truly believe Wok and Roll has the best mango chicken,” said local Lockport resident and Wok and Roll diner Pam Ordensen. “It is not like a rare dish, per say, but around here it kind of is. The mango has to be fresh and that can be hard to achieve. Plus, it takes a special mix of flavors to get it right or else it is just a sweeter sweet and sour chicken. They always get it right here.”

The orange chicken, and orange shrimp, are another great example of balanced cuisine too. Each features crispy protein alongside a zesty orange sauce, with the orange shrimp coming with an additional bed of broccoli beneath.

Make sure to try out an appetizer at Wok and Roll too, as all of them are the solid choices. The chicken lettuce wraps are amazingly crispy and fresh, while the honey garlic spare ribs will leave one wanting more every time.