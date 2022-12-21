Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing Company

A shot of the bar area at Royal Palm Brewing Company in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For an evening of sampling the best of craft and local beers from across the Sunshine State, Royal Palm Brewing Company in Royal Palm Beach, Florida is a hidden gem. Featuring incredible deals on drafts, flights, etc. with some of the best food in the Palm Beach area, Royal Palm Brewing Company will make any dinner experience memorable.

The traditional Cuban sandwich is a Best of Palm Beach Post finalist and must-try for anyone hungry. The masterpiece begins with tender Half Moon Island roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles for the perfect combination of salty and crunchy. The black beans and plantain chips are the perfect side.

The Cuban sandwich from Royal Palm Brewing Company. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The turkey pesto is an excellent spin on the classic as well, featuring fresh turkey breast, provolone, and pesto sauce on a hot-pressed Cuban roll. For the same price, the meatball marinara hoagie is an amazing choice too, topped with four all-beef meatballs, provolone, fresh marinara sauce, and a mix of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

For fans of flatbread and pizza, the ten-inch artisan flatbreads at Royal Palm Brewing Company are an explosion of flavor. The meat lovers is a personal favorite, featuring pepperoni, marinara, bacon, and sausage with mozzarella cheese, while the supreme is just as good, highlighted by the fresh onions, marinara, black olives, sausage, and pepperoni for a zesty bite every time.

Appetizers are all excellent too, especially the jumbo Bavarian pretzels, which come with a side of beer cheese and house-made spicy mustard for two amazing dipping options. The wholesome, rich flavor of the beer cheese will go perfectly with any beverage any time of day.