Hochul Signs Legislation to Establish Blue Alert System

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law bill S.772A/A.6318B, which will officially establish a Blue Alert system designed to aid law enforcement in the IDing, locating, and apprehending of individuals suspected of killing or injuring police officers.

"We are taking a comprehensive approach towards protecting the individuals who serve and protect us, taking every measure we can to crack down on violent crime against law enforcement," remarked Hochul of the newly passed legislation. "New York is wholly committed to safeguarding our brothers and sisters in law enforcement and this new law will be crucial to creating safer communities and apprehending those who commit violent crimes against police officers."

The traditional Blue Alert is issued to law enforcement agencies, the media, and throughout the general public in a multitude of ways to notify everyone about the suspects in a police-involved homicide, attack, or those who pose an imminent threat to police. The new Blue Alert system will improve the efficiency of the alerts and allow information to flow faster where necessary.

"Law enforcement is known for being a dangerous profession,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli stated of the new legislation. “However, officers chose this profession because they believe in public service, helping others and putting the public ahead of themselves. Each call to service brings its own set of challenges and officers never know for certain what they will face. By establishing a Blue Alert system, we can better protect law enforcement from individuals who are looking to inflict harm on officers that have committed their lives to protecting others."