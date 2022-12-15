WNY Region Travel Corridor Gets New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

A shot of downtown Jamestown, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled the deployment of several new electric vehicle fast-chargers along the Southern Tier and Western New York regions. The sites currently include Jamestown, Salamanca, and Bath, with plans to expand into Olean, Friendship, Castle Creek, and Hancock as well, which will vastly improve the charging infrastructure along critical interstates like I86.

"New York State is charging forward toward a greener and cleaner future by making electric vehicles more accessible to everyone," Hochul stated of the new stations. "These new charging stations are sited along the most traveled corridor in the southern region, which will be pivotal towards encouraging drivers in the Southern Tier and Western New York to make the transition to greener vehicles."

The four ChargePoint DC fast chargers in the city of Jamestown include two at West 2nd St. and North Main St. and two at East 4th St. and Prendergast Ave, while the two new sites in Salamanca are located at 768 Broad St. and at 15 E. William St. in Bath.

"The fast chargers in our downtown area help draw in visitors to Jamestown and give them an opportunity to see all that our city has to offer,” remarked Jamestown Mayor Edward Sundquist of the fast chargers. “We are excited to have our municipal utility, the Jamestown BPU, provide the power for these chargers. As we plan for the future of electrification, Jamestown stands at the forefront as a public power provider."

All electric vehicles can plug into the new adapters with the universal connectors, and most can expect to be charged to full capacity in roughly twenty minutes. The charging stations are either on the Shell Recharge or Electrify America networks.

"A new Evolve NY fast charging station opened in the City of Salamanca this summer using funds from the New York Power Authority,” Salamanca Mayor Sandra L. Magiera noted of the fast chargers. “The station, located at 768 Broad Street, is located along the Route 86 and 17 corridors, as well as the Route 219 corridor that transects the City of Salamanca. We are thankful for this funding opportunity and are proud to have EV charging stations located in easily accessible locations in our city. We look forward to working with Governor Hochul on making New York State a zero-emission environment for all of those who live, work, play, or pray in Salamanca."