New York State Forest Rangers Welcome 38 to Ranks

J.M. Lesinski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTngM_0jYb0nC300
A shot of the baseball fields at Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently congratulated the 38 newest graduates of the 23rd Basic School for New York State Forest Rangers at their official graduation ceremony. Following the ceremony, recruits were assigned their patrol areas and officially joined the ranks of Forest Rangers in New York state.

"From rescuing lost or injured hikers to fighting wildfires here in New York and across the nation, our dedicated Forest Rangers regularly put themselves in harm's way to protect our communities," remarked Hochul of the graduates. "I applaud this new class of Rangers for their hard work in completing an extremely difficult training regimen as they now join the ranks of hundreds of other officers who continue to protect New Yorkers and our treasured natural resources every day.

Recruits endured a rigorous six months of training in a wide variety of rescue and conservation techniques prior to graduation.

"Patrolling more than five million acres of land across the state, our Forest Rangers are dedicated to ensuring the public can safely enjoy our great outdoors while also protecting the State's precious natural resources,” Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Forest Protection Director John Solan stated of the rangers. “Our Forest Rangers go above and beyond the call of duty here in New York and even assist other states by using their extensive training to help fight wildland fires and other law enforcement agencies to help find missing people or other public service. I am thrilled to have these men and women join our ranks."

Graduates include the following individuals in alphabetical order: Matthew P. Adams, Lake Clear, Gregory M. Bowler, Saranac Lake, Ashly M. Carabetta, New Rochelle, Nicholas K. Caswell, Warrensburg, Kaitlyn E. Clute, Saratoga Springs, Alexander M. Cooley, Oswego, David P. Corey, Tupper Lake, Peter J. Dempf, Bethlehem, Sean P. Dixon, Watertown, Audrey P. Emerson, Greig, Charles R. Foutch, Syracuse, Aaron D. France, Schoharie, Chelsea L. Geyer, Northville, Mary E. Greagan, Bethlehem, Robert G. Hamm, Pittstown, Michael E. Holdridge, Peru, Erich F. Horn Jr., Kingston, Jacob C. Jansen, Tupper Lake, Nathaniel S. Laymon, Ilion, Jacob R. Maxwell, Chittenango, Michael D. Miller, Branchport, Evan R. Nahor, Long Lake, Allison M. O'Connell, Lake Pleasant, Patrick J. Odell, Keene Valley, Joseph G. Ordway, Canisteo, Christopher J. Pelrah, Constantia, Seamus K. Peterson, Hicksville, Paul D. Quinones, Saratoga Springs, Jane C. Raffaldi-Smith, West Hurley, Ryan E. Richer, Horseheads, Allison M. Rooney, Keene, Aubrey M. Russo, Patchogue, Timothy J. Schweider, Lindenhurst, Neilson J. Snye, Tupper Lake, Tanner D. Stone, Schroon Lake, Nicholas D. Streczywilk, Cheektowaga, Dustin T. Vaile, Camden, and Jacqueline K. Waligory, King Ferry.

