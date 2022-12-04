Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good Times

A shot of the front of Tully's Good Times restaurant in Depew, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For some of the best chicken fingers in Western New York, everybody knows to go to Tully’s Good Times. Whether one is at the bar for some local sports action or at a booth out with the family for a night, Tully’s in Depew, New York is a vibrant locale with many great options on the menu.

The chicken fingers at Tully’s are made with the tenderloin, the filet mignon of the chicken world. The signature sauces to try are the buffalo and sweet and spicy Asian. The buffalo is just the perfect blend of spicy, buttery, and tangy, while the sweet and spicy Asian is savory and satisfying down to the last bite.

For handhelds, the blackened chicken Philly is an amazing spin on the classic, with the addition of mushrooms and a savory smokiness to the chicken. The ranch chicken is another excellent dish, highlighting Tully’s unique homemade ranch, while the west coast chicken has a fresh burst of flavor from the avocado and spicy mayo combination.

Seafood is plentiful and fried up just as good as the fingers at Tully’s too. The seafood combo is a solid option, featuring fried haddock and shrimp with coleslaw, garlic bread, and choice of side. The surf ‘n turf is an excellent value too, featuring a six-ounce steak and Cajun-spiced sauteed shrimp for under twenty bucks.

Pasta fans will have some tough choices to make between the amazing baked ziti with romano and mozzarella or the buffalo chicken mac and cheese with ziti shells and a house cheese sauce that is out of this world good. For other chicken pasta options, the Cajun chicken comes with mushrooms and a spicy alfredo sauce, while the chicken and broccoli comes in either a fettucine sauce or a cheddar cheese bake for a meal sure to leave one full and satisfied.