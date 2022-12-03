213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving Weekend

A shot of Kensington Avenue in Buffalo, New York. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made public the results of the New York State Police’s 2023 Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign. Troopers arrested a total of 213 individuals for impaired driving and investigated a total of 927 accidents, three of which were fatal.

"Drinking before getting behind the wheel, speeding and distracted driving are all poor choices that can have life altering consequences," Hochul remarked of the campaign. "I want to commend the efforts of law enforcement members who worked through the holiday period to crack down on impaired and reckless driving. Their hard work is contributing to keeping New York's roadways amongst the safest in the nation."

The Western NY troop saw 320 speeding tickets, 13 DWI arrests, 18 distracted driving violations, 221 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 5 move over violations adding into the total of 1,201 total tickets.

The North Country troop saw 272 speeding tickets, 4 DWI arrests, 6 distracted driving violations, 68 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 15 move over violations adding into the total of 865 total tickets.

The Southern Tier troop saw 471 speeding tickets, 8 DWI arrests, 30 distracted driving violations, 250 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 16 move over violations adding into the total of 1,400 total tickets.

The Central NY troop saw 522 speeding tickets, 11 DWI arrests, 41 distracted driving violations, 486 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 10 move over violations adding into the total of 1,791 total tickets.

The Finger Lakes troop saw 381 speeding tickets, 16 DWI arrests, 15 distracted driving violations, 135 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 9 move over violations adding into the total of 1,414 total tickets.

The Upper Hudson Valley troop saw 405 speeding tickets, 45 DWI arrests, 65 distracted driving violations, 136 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 7 move over violations adding into the total of 1,201 total tickets.

"I applaud our Troopers and their dedication to keeping our roadways safe for all New Yorkers throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” stated New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli of the safety campaign. “The results of this campaign prove that too many people get behind the wheel while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. We will not tolerate this behavior, and the women and men of the State Police will remain vigilant to remove these reckless individuals from our roadways."

The Capital Region troop saw 411 speeding tickets, 21 DWI arrests, 30 distracted driving violations, 94 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 13 move over violations adding into the total of 1,116 total tickets.

The Lower Hudson Valley troop saw 836 speeding tickets, 42 DWI arrests, 57 distracted driving violations, 90 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 30 move over violations adding into the total of 1,679 total tickets.

The Long Island troop saw 411 speeding tickets, 31 DWI arrests, 50 distracted driving violations, 77 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 2 move over violations adding into the total of 1,132 total tickets.

The New York City troop saw 98 speeding tickets, 4 DWI arrests, 53 distracted driving violations, 24 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 2 move over violations adding into the total of 600 total tickets.

The New York State Thruway troop saw 630 speeding tickets, 18 DWI arrests, 60 distracted driving violations, 210 child restraint and/or seat belt violations, and 22 move over violations adding into the total of 1,664 total tickets.

"Whether it is over the woods or down the interstate to Grandma's house, or to another loved one or friend's home, keeping the roads safe and making sure you get to and from where you are going is a top priority for us,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee noted. “Holidays are about celebrating life, but it is important to make a plan if you have celebrated too much to get yourself home and not put others at risk on our roads. We are always glad to partner with State Police and local and county law enforcement to ensure that holiday travel goes as it should."