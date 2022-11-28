Burritos for All at Coyote Rojo

A shot of the front entrance of Coyote Rojo in Spring Hill, Florida. Photo by Photo by J.M. Lesinski

For a festive dining environment and some of the best quality and value Mexican cuisine in Spring Hill, Florida, Coyote Rojo is a must. Featuring a full photo menu complete with descriptions of each plate, Coyote Rojo is the ideal place for folks who like to visualize before they order.

The coyote burritos are standout favorites for their massive portions and unique flavors, as well as their incredible value, being under ten bucks a pop. The Super Coyote is one such value that comes in choice of protein, smothered in smooth and creamy queso cheese, and stuffed with guacamole, rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, and fresh pico de gallo.

“I always get the chimichanga because they always fry it up crispy and just right,” said local Florida resident Martha Stiles. “Between the great cooking and service this is the best value in town for the quality. You can tell they use the best quality ingredients, and you can really taste it. I cannot recommend Coyote Rojo enough.”

For the sampler-lovers, the combinations are the best way to try a little bit of everything. Enchiladas, tacos, chile rellanos, burritos, tamales, and flautas are all options available to try in one, two, three, or grande combo sizes. Each automatically comes with beans, rice, tomatoes, and lettuce to top as one sees fit.

The chef specials exceptional creations as well, and include some of the classics like chile verde, or an eight-ounce ribeye steak with three sides. The pollo asado is a highlight for sure, featuring grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, rice, sour cream, beans lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole for a savory meal any way you slice it.